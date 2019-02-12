Search

Orient look to end barren winless run on TV

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 March 2019

Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

LAWRENCE LUSTIG

The O’s last victory in a game broadcast live on the television occurred in September 2014

Macauley Bonne looks to win the ball for Leyton Orient away to Sutton United in a game broadcast live on BT Sport on August 5 2017 (pic: Simon O'Connor).Macauley Bonne looks to win the ball for Leyton Orient away to Sutton United in a game broadcast live on BT Sport on August 5 2017 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient’s match with Wrexham in the National League on Saturday will be broadcast live on BT Sport and O’s will hope to secure a first win on TV in four-and-a-half years.

The E10 club don’t play much on television, but when they do it tends to not go well for the east Londoners!

You have to go back all the way back to September 2 2014 for the last time Orient were victorious in front of any of the TV cameras.

That success occurred away to Peterborough United in the Football League Trophy first-round following a double by Chris Dagnell in a 3-2 win.

Sky Sports broadcast the tie and yet O’s have not managed to triumph on Sky Sports or BT Sport since and they have played nine times during that lengthy period.

After winning at Posh, the next time Orient were on TV was also in the 2014/15 term when they travelled to Preston North End.

The January 16 2015 encounter was a Friday night fixture live on Sky Sports and it finished 2-2 thanks to Dagnell’s effort 12 minutes from time.

Chris Dagnall celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Preston North End in League One live on Sky Sports on January 16 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).Chris Dagnall celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Preston North End in League One live on Sky Sports on January 16 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

At the time, it was a good result for O’s, who were near the bottom of League One and battling relegation.

The campaign did end up with the Brisbane Road club below the dotted line and the next time they were live on the box was the next season in League Two.

Orient were on their travels yet again and paid a visit to Hartlepool United on Sunday, November 15 2015 for another Sky Sports fixture.

Pools inflicted a frustrating 3-1 loss with Bradley Pritchard’s goal a mere consolation for Ian Hendon’s men.

Worse was to follow for the new-look O’s squad, though, as on the way home they were informed they would have to spend the week staying in a hotel as punishment.

Another relegation arrived at the end of the next term and it meant Orient’s days on Sky Sports were over for the foreseeable future.

BT Sport have picked up the baton now and O’s fortunes on the box in non-league have been terrible.

Kudus Oyenuga scores from the penalty spot for Hartlepool United against Leyton Orient live on Sky Sports on November 15 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).Kudus Oyenuga scores from the penalty spot for Hartlepool United against Leyton Orient live on Sky Sports on November 15 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

On the opening day of last season they lost away to Sutton United on August 5 2017 in Steve Davis’ first game in charge.

Hartlepool then won in E10 on television on September 16 before Tranmere Rovers (October 3) and Ebbsfleet United (November 11) won home games against Orient.

Davis would depart after the loss to Fleet with a fourth consecutive BT Sport defeat the end of him.

Justin Edinburgh took over soon after and held Macclesfield Town to a 1-1 draw on the TV on April 14 2018 – an impressive result against the eventual-champions.

This was followed by another draw, this time away to Salford City on the opening day of this campaign, back on August 4 2018.

Orient were back to their old tricks at Boreham Wood on December 8 2018, however, when they lost 1-0 on the box.

It is a new year now and after failing to win a live TV match since 2014, the E10 club will aim to break the duck this weekend.

Wrexham are the visitors in a mouth-watering BT Sport clash and O’s motivation to win will be high for a number of reasons.

