Breyer Group extend stadium naming rights with Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 11:19 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 18 March 2020

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Leyton Orient have announced that Breyer Group have extended their stadium naming rights agreement into the 2020/21 season.

Over the past two seasons, Breyer have been and extremely attentive, driven and well-planned partner at the club.

Josh Stephens, Head of Commercial said, “We have been in conversation with Tim and Breyer Group for a few weeks with regards to their extension.

“Contractually, they were not obliged to start these conversations until later down the line, so we would firstly, want to thank them for their openness to do so.

“Secondly, during such an unsettling time, we are thrilled that Breyer Group want to continue working with the club, building on what we have been doing over the past two seasons.

“On a personal level, I am delighted to continue working closely with Tim, Chris, Alex and Liz as we strive to creative and grow our great relationships.”

