O's stadium open for fans to honour Edinburgh's life

Flowers and messages are placed at Brisbane Road to remember Leyton Orient legend Justin Edinburgh, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 49 (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The club will keep Brisbane Road open to allow supporters the opportunity to pay respect to Justin Edinburgh, including writing in the book of condolence

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road Stadium will be open over the coming days to allow supporters to pay respect to the late Justin Edinburgh.

The club is mourning the loss of the inspiration manager, who passed away aged 49 on Saturday.

He suffered a cardiac arrest days earlier and tributes have been paid to the O's great from those at Orient and from teams across the United Kingdom and abroad.

Fans have visited E10 and left flowers and messages to honour Edinburgh's life and more can do the same.

An official club statement read: "We will open for an extended time on Thursday to allow as many supporters as possible the opportunity to pay their respects to Justin Edinburgh, including writing in the book of condolence."

Brisbane Road and Leyton Orient Supporters' Club will be open between 10am and 8pm today (Thursday), between 10am and 4pm on Friday, closed on Saturday and open again at 11am until 4pm on Sunday.