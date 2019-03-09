There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient landed a blow to their National League title rivals in Saturday’s 12.35pm kick-off

Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes insists Saturday’s clash away to Leyton Orient was not a National League title decider.

Marvin Ekpiteta scored in the 72nd minute to secure the O’s a potentially pivotal 1-0 win in east London.

It settled a tight and cagey, but absorbing contest and yet the Dragons were not too cut up at full time and preferred to look at the bigger picture.

“There is plenty to play for. I said leading up to the game everyone was portraying it as a decider, but I didn’t feel that at the time and not now too,” Hughes said.

“There are loads of games still to be played, loads of twists and turns, so it is going to be an exciting end, and I’ve said all along, what we have done is give ourselves the chance.”

Wrexham started slightly the better of the teams, but Craig Clay should have put O’s ahead in the second minute.

Jobi McAnuff’s corner fell for him, but he dragged a shot wide from eight-yards and it was the closest either side would go in the first 45.

Ben Tollitt also threatened for Wrexham, but it remained goalless at the break as those in attendance continued to contribute towards a fantastic atmosphere with a crowd of 6,643 recorded.

Finally the breakthrough occurred with 72 on the clock as Jay Simpson was tackled, but the ball rolled for centre back Ekpiteta and his effort deflected in via the post.

It left Hughes frustrated, he added: “I thought it might have been decided by maybe a moment of brilliance, whichever way it went, for them or us, but if a ball falls outside the box to a centre-back that is the sort of person you want to have the ball.

“He has struck it, I don’t think it was a great strike, but it took a deflection and that is what took it in just inside Rob’s (Lainton) post.

“You get moments like that and Orient are getting a bit of luck like that at the moment. I watched the game at Barrow, the first goal was a cross and goes in at the back post, so things are falling for them and it fell for them again.”

O’s now lead Wrexham by three points and with a game in hand ahead of Tuesday’s next round of league fixtures.