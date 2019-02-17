Search

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 February 2019

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 32-year-old discussed the need for O’s to get back on a consistent run of form in the National League

Charlie Lee has won promotion a number of times in his career, so he knows all about the highs and lows a club goes through during the final run-in.

He went up on three occasions at Peterborough United and during his spell at Gillingham helped the Kent outfit clinch the League Two title.

Therefore he is better placed than most to offer his thoughts on Leyton Orient’s current position in the National League table.

After going into February as the leaders, O’s are now third and nerves are increasing, but Lee is not worrying too much just yet.

He said: “There is no panicking from us because we are in a great position. Obviously the results haven’t been as good as they were at the start of the season, but everyone around us is finding it just as hard.

“This is a tough league to win in consistently every week and we are disappointed with this result (against Maidenhead United), but we’ll do everything we can to put it right.”

Orient could have returned to the summit had they seen off the Magpies on Saturday, but they didn’t and both Solihull Moors and Wrexham are ahead of Justin Edinburgh’s side in the table.

However, O’s have matches in hand and are still the favourites with the bookmakers going into the final nine weeks of the term.

Lee noted the rest of the club’s title rivals have struggled too in recent months and this is the case, but with the conditions on the up again, Orient need to hit top form.

The FA Trophy will again take their focus on Saturday with a trip to Brackley Town on the horizon, but after, O’s will play a number of games in the division in short space of time.

It seems the perfect opportunity to get back on a winning trail and if Orient are serious about going up, that’s what they need to do.

Momentum is key at this stage of the campaign and after looking to have it back following a three-game unbeaten run against Maidstone United, Blyth Spartans and Hartlepool United, Saturday’s loss has them back at square one again.

“Obviously all levels of football, even in the Premier League, this period around Christmas and January it does become hard for teams,” Lee added.

“This is a difficult time to win consistently week in, week out, but if we want to get promoted this is what we need to do.

“The teams all around us are finding it just as hard, but we need to get together and start again and the FA Trophy is another game for us to start a winning run.”

