Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 26 February 2019

Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are set to play eight times in March and each game will carry some degree of importance

Leyton Orient’s squad will be tested during March with a lot of games to be played, but the O’s can cope according to midfielder Charlie Lee.

The month starts with the east Londoners travelling to Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday before they face a long trip to Barrow next Tuesday.

Afterwards, Orient will host Wrexham on March 9, travel to Aldershot Town days later and then play two games with AFC Telford United to decide who makes the FA Trophy final.

While O’s should have a rare free midweek between the two semi-final legs, once that is over they are back to it and set to host AFC Fylde on March 26.

For a lot of National League clubs it would be a daunting prospect, but Lee believes it will be a positive for Orient.

The 32-year-old said: “If you are not performing and your standard drops low, the manager (Justin Edinburgh) has players to step in.

“He will have to think about that, there are players ready to go and others who are playing well, so we will use our squad, especially through March where there are so many games and the boys have to be ready.”

At the weekend, Edinburgh saw a couple of players on the fringes of the starting XI make a difference at Brackley Town.

Jordan Maguire-Drew and Matt Harrold helped change the course of the FA Trophy quarter-final at St James’ Park.

Certainly the former will be pushing for a starting berth at Havant on Saturday while the impact of Harrold will force the O’s head coach into a decision in attack as well.

Josh Koroma is closing in on a return too, but Marvin Ekpiteta will probably miss this weekend’s game with a broken nose suffered at Brackley.

On the whole, Orient’s injury problems are close to clearing up and it should help Edinburgh’s men get back to the consistency they showed earlier this season.

“Everyone goes through blips and first of all you need to bounce back when you get a bad result and I think we have done that well this season,” Lee added.

“We work probably harder than anyone in this league too and at the training ground nothing is left to chance.

“All our coaches work harder than anyone I know and I have never been somewhere where the training is so intense.

“Now we need to take that into games consistently, which we were doing really well up until Christmas and the biggest disappointment since then is we have been a little bit inconsistent.

“We have played well in spells and then not been so great, but we will work hard. The boys not playing have worked hard, so nothing will be left to chance.”

