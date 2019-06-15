Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Addicks secure services of O's forward Bonne

PUBLISHED: 11:54 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 17 June 2019

Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The Championship club have signed the Zimbabwe international for an undisclosed fee

Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Macauley Bonne from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

The forward moves across London after scoring 49 goals for the O's during the past two seasons at Brisbane Road.

Bonne penned a new two-year deal with Orient in August which was understood to have included a release clause and Lee Bowyer's Addicks have activated it to secure the services of the striker ahead of the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

After making his debut for Zimbabwe in November 2017, he was hoping to travel out to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations, but an issue with his passport prevented him from being part of the 23-man squad.

This has at least allowed Bonne to complete his move to Charlton which caps a great two-year spell and turnaround for the striker.

When he signed for Orient in the summer of 2017, he had endured frustrating loans at Woking and Lincoln City in the National League after not getting many starting chances at parent club Colchester United.

You may also want to watch:

Since he moved to O's, the striker has been prolific, however, and especially under the late Justin Edinburgh.

Bonne scored 40 of his 49 goals for the club under the legendary manager, who sadly passed away earlier this month after a cardiac arrest.

He was linked with a switch away from E10 in January, but stayed with Orient to help the club win promotion to League Two and delivered, with an 89th-minute penalty at Sutton United in April crucial to the team's bid to finish first.

A few days after Edinburgh had passed away, Bonne, 23, tweeted: "Since joining Leyton Orient, my ability as a football player has improved significantly.

"Not only this, but my outlook in life generally has been changed irreversibly for the better. There are a number of people I can thank for this, but none more so than Justin Edinburgh.

"Justin was not only my gaffer, but an inspiration, a mentor and most of all, a friend. He not only nurtured my career, he saved it, and his words and reassurance will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"His life and career has been cut short, but the people he made a difficult to will echo into future. No matter what I do, where I go from here, I will strive to make the best of everything he invested in me.

"My deepest condolences to Kerry, Charlie and Cydnie. What a guy!"

Bonne will now continue to play in Edinburgh's memory, but for Charlton while Orient and director of football Martin Ling have the job of filling the void left by the striker ahead of the club's return to League Two.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Addicks secure services of O's forward Bonne

11:54 George Sessions
Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Championship club have signed the Zimbabwe international for an undisclosed fee

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

10:00 George Sessions
Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient look likely to lose top goalscorer Macauley Bonne to London rivals Charlton Athletic

Cricket: Five-star Harmer helps Essex control Hampshire

07:57 Alex Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in the first innings during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019

Simon Harmer snared his fourth Specsavers County Championship five-wicket haul of the season as Essex skittled Hampshire out for 118.

FIH Pro League: GB 0 Netherlands 1

07:48
Great Britain's Anna Toman shows her disappointment (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's women were cruelly beaten by the Netherlands in the last two minutes in their penultimate match of the women's FIH Pro League.

FIH Pro League: GB 2 Netherlands 2 (3-4 pens)

07:46
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against the Netherlands (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain come away with a point against the Dutch in a thriller in the FIH Pro League.

Cricket: Buttleman keeping bag ready for Essex emergencies

Saturday, June 15, 2019 Martin Smith
Will Buttleman of Essex appeals for the wicket of Adam Lyth during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

In light of an Essex wicketkeeping injury crisis bordering on an epidemic, Will Buttleman has learnt to keep his cricket bag packed and ready. And to always keep his mobile phone switched on.

Wright returns to Orient for third time

Friday, June 14, 2019 George Sessions
Josh Wright does a lap of appreciation at Brisbane Road after Leyton Orient's 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United on April 25 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The midfielder has signed for the O's on a two-year contract

West Ham splash the cash to sign Spanish midfield star

Friday, June 14, 2019 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Pablo Fornals has signed for West Ham from Villareal

Pablo Fornals joins the Hammers in five-year deal

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No Africa Cup of Nations chance for Orient forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Addicks secure services of O's forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Travis: We will miss him in so many ways

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Broken Embleton hails special man, manager and wonderful friend

Justin Edinburgh (left), Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

Man stabbed to death in Poplar

The injured man died at the scene in Alton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Parents protest with their children outside Raine’s Foundation over closure of East End’s oldest school

McCormack family... Gloria and three of her children facing closure of Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Limehouse rapist who attacked woman ‘viewed as piece of meat’

Mahad Hussein has been jailed for 13 years for raping a woman. Picture: Sussex Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Addicks secure services of O’s forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Five-star Harmer helps Essex control Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in the first innings during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019

FIH Pro League: GB 0 Netherlands 1

Great Britain's Anna Toman shows her disappointment (pic GB Hockey)

FIH Pro League: GB 2 Netherlands 2 (3-4 pens)

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against the Netherlands (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists