Ince Cheltenham's one to watch

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 August 2019

Cheltenham Town's Rohan Ince during pre-season (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Cheltenham Town's Rohan Ince during pre-season (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

Gloucestershire Live/Echo reporter Jon Palmer talks all things Cheltenham Town ahead of Saturday's League Two opener

Cheltenham Town travel to the capital this weekend with optimism this can be a much more positive season after consolidation last time out.

After Gary Johnson was sacked in August, Michael Duff stepped in and guided the Robins to a 16th-place finish, but they were involved in a relegation battle for a long period.

It was a respectable position for the Gloucestershire club to come, although this time around they are hoping for more.

Rueben Reid, Tahvon Campble, Charlie Raglan, Dan Bowry and Rohan Ince have all put pen to paper with the Robins and the last name on the list is the one to watch.

Gloucester Live/Echo reporter Jon Palmer said: "Rohan missed the whole of last season with a knee injury, but has plenty of Championship experience and could help solve the midfield problem Cheltenham struggled with for much of last term.

"Tall, strong and comfortable on the ball, if Ince stays fit he should be an excellent acquisition."

Cheltenham have also seen the likes of Kevin Dawson, Nigel Atangana, Jordon Forster, Tyrone Barnett and Johnny Mullins depart this summer, but it has not detracted from the positive feeling at the club.

Palmer added: "Duff has lifted expectations after an impressive start as manager, but with a reduced budget most fans would settle for a solid, mid-table season after struggling for much of 2018/19.

"The squad is smaller and much will depend on keeping Ince and Chris Hussey fit, as well as reintroducing striker Reuben Reid as quickly as possible after knee surgery."

