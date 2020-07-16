Search

Advanced search

Cisse signs permanent deal at Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 19:02 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:02 16 July 2020

Ouss Cisse on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ouss Cisse on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Ouss Cisse on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old joins the League Two club on a permanent basis after an impressing loan spell last season.

And the midfielder, who made 10 appearances and netted in a 3-0 win at Stevenage, admitted it was an easy decision to make once his contract at Gillingha expired.

“I’m delighted to be back,” he told the club website.

“I came here in January and had a really good time, so when I had the opportunity to come back I said yes straight away.

“The confidence from the club and head coach is really important to me and they everyone here liked me.

“From my first game at home the fans loved me and I loved them as well. I’ve received many messages on my Insta and Twitter, but I couldn’t say anything as I wanted to keep it a surprise.

You may also want to watch:

“I hope they’ll be buzzing, but none more so than me, because I’m so delighted to be here.”

Equally as happy with the news of the signing was O’s head Ross Embleton, who sees Cisse as having a key role next season.

He added: “I’m over the moon. He made a big impression on everyone whilst he was here, supporters, staff, the rest of the squad, and we made a big improvement when he came into the team.

“He’s a big part of our plans. I’m really pleased he’s decided to come here. I’m excited to continue working with him and I think he’ll give us a chance to make a big improvement next year.”

Uncertainty remains as to when the 2020-21 campaign will begin, with last season having been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Cisse is hoping the O’s squad can pull together and make a good impression, adding: “Having the core of the squad together for next season is a big positive as I think other clubs could lose many players.

“It can be hard to build a new squad, wheras we have pretty much the same team and same manager, just a new objective.

“I’m going to give everything to my performances, in training, and hopefully come the end of the season we’ll see.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Sibley stands firm in solid England start to second Test

53 minutes ago PA Sport
England's Dom Sibley bats during day one of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Dom Sibley occupied the crease for the entire first day of England’s second Test against the West Indies, joining Ben Stokes in a partnership that drew some of the heat from a jaw-dropping lapse in judgement by Jofra Archer.

Cisse signs permanent deal at Leyton Orient

19:02 Lee Power
Ouss Cisse on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Ouss Cisse on a two-year deal.

Arnold ‘really excited’ to be part of West Ham Women’s squad

16:30 Josh Bunting
Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham Women’s summer signing Mackenzie Arnold says it’s ‘really exciting’ to have signed for the club.

West Ham ‘in good place’ as Watford pay visit in Premier League survival battle

14:30 Lee Power
West Ham boss David Moyes

West Ham United boss David Moyes said his side are in ‘a good place’ as they prepare to welcome fellow Premier League strugglers Watford to London Stadium on Friday (8pm).

London Lions draw Lithuanians in Champions League

13:47
London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions have been handed a dream tie against Lithuania’s Neptunas Klaipeda in the Basketball Champions League.

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

12:42
The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

The London and East regional Women’s hub will compete in the new Women’s Elite Domestic Structure as the Sunrisers.

West Ham Women snap up Czech star Svitkova

11:00 Josh Bunting
Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)

West Ham United Women have completed the signing of Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova from Slavia Prague.

England’s Archer sorry for breaching bio-secure protocols

09:05 PA Sport
England's Jofra Archer during a nets session at Emirates Old Trafford ahead of the second Test

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Enjoy summer safely by following official advice

Sophie Stainthorpe
GREAT TO BE BACK: Kathryn Boam and her husband David (taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic)

People across the country are being encouraged to enjoy summer safely by following official advice and staying safe.

Crucial system fighting to win war against virus

Sophie Stainthorpe
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: The NHS Test and Trace messaging on a high street billboard Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP / Getty Images

The NHS Test and Trace service brings together testing, contact tracing and outbreak management into an end-to-end service to stop the spread of the virus and help us move out of lockdown.

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

Sophie Stainthorpe
THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

The UK Government has launched a campaign to shine a light on businesses and employees across the country who have responded to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in remarkable ways and are now going back to business.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient appoint former Wycombe Wanderers star Senda as assistant head coach

Bristol Rovers' Danny Senda and Charlton Athletic's Kyel Reid during the npower Football League One match at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol.

Striker Alabi was not ‘shocked’ when a new contract was not offered by Orient

James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Cisse signs permanent deal at Leyton Orient

Ouss Cisse on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

West Ham Women snap up Czech star Svitkova

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Traders gear up to fight Roman Road traffic ban while Victoria Park families call for ‘cleaner air in Bow’

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Sibley stands firm in solid England start to second Test

England's Dom Sibley bats during day one of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Cisse signs permanent deal at Leyton Orient

Ouss Cisse on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arnold ‘really excited’ to be part of West Ham Women’s squad

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham ‘in good place’ as Watford pay visit in Premier League survival battle

West Ham boss David Moyes

London Lions draw Lithuanians in Champions League

London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)