Cisse signs permanent deal at Leyton Orient

Ouss Cisse on the ball

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Ouss Cisse on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old joins the League Two club on a permanent basis after an impressing loan spell last season.

And the midfielder, who made 10 appearances and netted in a 3-0 win at Stevenage, admitted it was an easy decision to make once his contract at Gillingha expired.

“I’m delighted to be back,” he told the club website.

“I came here in January and had a really good time, so when I had the opportunity to come back I said yes straight away.

“The confidence from the club and head coach is really important to me and they everyone here liked me.

“From my first game at home the fans loved me and I loved them as well. I’ve received many messages on my Insta and Twitter, but I couldn’t say anything as I wanted to keep it a surprise.

“I hope they’ll be buzzing, but none more so than me, because I’m so delighted to be here.”

Equally as happy with the news of the signing was O’s head Ross Embleton, who sees Cisse as having a key role next season.

He added: “I’m over the moon. He made a big impression on everyone whilst he was here, supporters, staff, the rest of the squad, and we made a big improvement when he came into the team.

“He’s a big part of our plans. I’m really pleased he’s decided to come here. I’m excited to continue working with him and I think he’ll give us a chance to make a big improvement next year.”

Uncertainty remains as to when the 2020-21 campaign will begin, with last season having been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Cisse is hoping the O’s squad can pull together and make a good impression, adding: “Having the core of the squad together for next season is a big positive as I think other clubs could lose many players.

“It can be hard to build a new squad, wheras we have pretty much the same team and same manager, just a new objective.

“I’m going to give everything to my performances, in training, and hopefully come the end of the season we’ll see.”