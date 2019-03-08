O's confirm Embleton as interim head coach with Webb and McAnuff assisting him

Justin Edinburgh (left), Danny Webb (centre) and Ross Embleton celebrate Leyton Orient winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Captain Jobi McAnuff has taken up an interim player-coach role with Danny Webb now interim assistant coach

Leyton Orient have confirmed Ross Embleton will be head coach in the interim with Danny Webb and captain Jobi McAnuff completing the new coaching set-up.

The shock and tragic death of Justin Edinburgh earlier this month after a cardiac arrest forced the O's into a decision regarding the management team.

Chairman Nigel Travis revealed at the weekend the club were likely to "try to keep the continuity which has been so important over the last two years."

Now it has been confirmed with Embleton promoted from his assistant coach role, which Webb will now take in the interim.

McAnuff, meanwhile, has made no secret of his desire to be a coach and he will get the chance to combine playing with coaching for the 2019/20 campaign.

There has been no timescale set as to how long these changes will be for, but at least everyone at the club knows the structure moving forward.