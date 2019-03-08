Chairman Travis suggests Orient will keep coaching team continuity

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The club are faced with the incredibly difficult decision of replacing the late Justin Edinburgh and an announcement is expected this week

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis has revealed the club are likely to confirm the coaching structure going forward for the immediate future at some point this week.

The O's are still mourning the death of Justin Edinburgh and that will remain the case for a long time, but with the League Two season fast approaching a decision on who leads the team needs to be taken.

Travis, during a lengthy and typically transparent club video posted at the weekend, discussed the current protocol and the signs point towards assistant Ross Embleton and first-team coach Danny Webb stepping up.

He said: "We want to build our squad, develop the talent we have and continue to get back to where we should be which is either League One or the Championship.

"I suppose it also poses the question of how we are going to replace Justin and a week on it's an unbelievable difficult question to answer, but it's something we have to do.

"The first thing I will say is you will never replace Justin, he's unique and to replace him is a really difficult job for any individual. I think it's highly likely we will build on the coaching team Justin had and the people he loved.

"You only have to look at the pictures of him celebrating after the game against Braintree Town to realise how close he was with that coaching team.

"It's highly likely we will build on that team and try to keep the continuity which has been so important over the last two years.

"(Director of football) Martin Ling will also be talking to you and announcing the decision and it will come out I think by Wednesday.

"It's something we want to make sure we have made the right decision, we want to make sure we have consulted all the appropriate people, but it's important we make that decision fairly quickly so we can get on with the business of the new season."

Orient will discover their fixtures for the new League Two campaign on Thursday when they are released at 9am.

Later in the day, O's will find out who they will play in the Carabao Cup, with the first round to take place at 7pm in the unusual venue of the Colindale branch of Morrisons with former England internationals John Barnes and Ray Parlour involved.