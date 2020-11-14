Search

Leyton Orient crash to fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of Colchester United

PUBLISHED: 16:58 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 14 November 2020

League Two: Colchester United 2 Leyton Orient 1

A Jevani Brown brace handed Leyton Orient a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions as they lost 2-1 to Colchester United despite a late fightback with a Sam Ling goal.

Head coach Ross Embleton made eight changes to the starting that suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy in mid-week for the trip to the JobServe Community Stadium.

The visitors had an early chance as captain Jobi McAnuff tried his luck from range, but his low effort was denied, but did force Dean Gerken down to his right and make a save in the sixth minute.

Despite a bright start from the O’s they found themselves trailing after the 11th minute as Jevani Brown was found in space and converted from close range.

Orient failed to give up hope and tried to find an equaliser but Gerken came to the rescue in the 24th minute as he rushed off his line to clear the ball as young Cypriot midfielder Hector Kyprianou set right wing-back Jordan Thomas away in acres of space.

Colchester then mounted another dangerous attack of their own, but captain Harry Pell’s final volley was deflected wide by the O’s, who then dealt with the resulting corner.

Norwich City loanee Thomas then raced into a good area and laid the ball off to attacker Conor Wilkinson who then found captain McAnuff.

The former Reading captain volleyed a shot goal bound but it was deflected safely into the hands of Gerken to mean they were trailing by one heading into the half-time break.

Early in the second-half James Brophy crossed to Thomas who then picked out the skipper but again his volley went into the hands of 35-year-old shot-stopper Gerken.

The U’s counter attacked shortly after and almost grabbed a second but Brown was denied by Lawrence Vigoroux from close ranger.

Brown then did grab his second of the match to double Colchester’s advantage in the 72nd minute of play and leave Orient with lots of work to do.

Orient gave themselves a lifeline in the 89th minute as substitute Sam Ling found the back at the back post for his first goal of the season.

McAnuff with a corner which almost caught Gerken out, as Orient looked to force a late equaliser, but they couldn’t find one.

Colchester United: Gerken, Welch-Hayes, Eastman, Smith, Bramall, Chilvers, Pell, Poku, Folivi (Bohui 83), Senior (Cowan-Hall 89), Brown (Norris 85).

Unused subs: George, Sowunmi, Clampin, Marshall-Miranda.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Thomas (Ling 77), Akinola (Johnson 55), Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Kyprianou (Maguire-Drew 68), McAnuff, Dennis, Wilkinson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Wright, Dayton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

