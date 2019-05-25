Clay aiming to add more goals to game next season

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches

The popular midfielder is determined to improve his goal tally in League Two

Craig Clay is aware he needs to add more goals to his game at Leyton Orient next season back in League Two again.

Since signing for the O's in the summer of 2017, he has found the net five times in 97 appearances, but only one of them occurred this term.

It didn't matter as Orient won the National League and reached the FA Trophy final and yet Clay is eager to score more in the 2019/20 campaign.

He said: "I know I need to bring goals to my game and in the summer and pre-season I will be trying to add that to my game.

"By the sounds of it, if I could add goals I would be the all-round midfielder, but I know I have to add it.

"I do work on finishing a lot in training with Danny Webb and I just need to make sure I keep doing that.

"Hopefully I can try and get six-to-eight goals from central midfield next season."

Bizarrely, Clay scored four times during his first year at the club, but didn't win over the fans until this campaign.

It was his non-stop running and pressing coupled with his tackling and ball recovery skills which saw him delight all the supporters.

This saw him named Leyton Orient Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year which is quite a feat in a title-winning campaign.

Clay is delighted to have the support of the fans and before the FA Trophy final, talked about his relationship with boss Justin Edinburgh.

Although the goals have dried up for the midfielder since O's head coach arrived on November 29 2017, his level of performance has massively increased.

He is now one of the first names on the teamsheet and it highlights the great work achieved by Edinburgh with all of the squad over the past 18 months.

"When the gaffer came in, even towards the back end of the season I felt I had a good man-to-man relationship with him," Clay added.

"Sometimes it can be hard to get that with a manager and it sounds crazy, but even last season when we weren't doing well, we all knew we were good enough.

"We were trying to work out why it wasn't working, so we went back to basics and it has worked out and with largely the same squad."