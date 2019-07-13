Clay: We have got each other to get through it

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay is challenged by Solihull Moors' duo Kyle Storer and Danny Wright (pic: David Davies/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

The O's midfielder looks ahead to the League Two opener with Cheltenham Town and reflects on the loss of Justin Edinburgh

Craig Clay has opened up on Justin Edinburgh's death and admitted the opening game of the new League Two season will be strange without 'the gaffer' leading Leyton Orient.

A memorial service takes place today (Tuesday) at Chelmsford Cathedral to celebrate the life of the former Spurs defender, who passed away on June 8.

It follows a private funeral which occured earlier this month and the legendary Orient boss will continue to be remembered in so many ways.

O's opponents on the first day of the League Two season - Cheltenham Town - will pay tribute to Edinburgh with the Robins fans coming together to produce a giant flag.

Measuring 24 ft by 12 ft and reading 'he made you dream again', the flag will be present at Brisbane Road on August 3 on what will be a difficult day for everyone at Orient.

Clay, speaking after the 5-0 win over Harlow Town, said: "It's still raw. It's been a few weeks and people are still emotional and handle it in different ways.

"I've seen the banner Cheltenham fans have done, which is a nice touch, and it will be an emotional day.

"A nice day because it's the start of the league season, but at the same time it will be strange because the gaffer should have been there taking us.

"It will be hard, but it's good we have all got each other to get through it and the fans too because they will be behind us as well."

Before Orient's can worry about Cheltenham, they have the rest of pre-season to finish off and their schedule gets busier now.

The players returned from a week in Spain on Sunday and have several matches coming up before League Two begins next month.

On Saturday week O's will be back at Brisbane Road for the first match there since the death of Edinburgh.

Norwich City's under-23s travel to east London on July 27 for what will be the club's final first-team friendly of this summer before competitive football returns.

Emotions will run high as Orient get back to E10, but their late manager will also serve as extra motivation for the players, coaches and staff at Brisbane Road during the season.

"Between us we all know we have something added to play for now - we have to play for the gaffer," Clay concluded.