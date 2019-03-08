Strikers can relax now they are off the mark, says Clay

James Brophy of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring the third goal during Harlow Town vs Leyton Orient with Craig Clay and other team-mates (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Matt Harrold, Conor Wilkinson, Lee Angol and James Alabi all found the net last weekend at Harlow Town

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

It didn't take Leyton Orient new boys Conor Wilkinson and Lee Angol long to open their account for the club and team-mate Craig Clay hopes it helps them settle in at the League Two side.

The O's signed the pair earlier this summer to try and fill the void left by Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma, who both signed for Championship teams.

Not only Wilkinson and Angol netted at Harlow Town on Saturday in a 5-0 victory, Matt Harrold also got off the mark for this season while James Alabi and versatile ace James Brophy scored too.

"I know it's only pre-season, but for both Lee and Conor to get off the mark early, it will do them the world of good," Clay said.

"Matty got a goal and James could have had three, but I thought he was on fire and 'Solly' (Ruel Sotiriou) should have got one when he put a couple of them on their bums.

"All the lads, for them to get their goals, they are now off the mark so they can relax and do what they need to do."

Clay conceded it wasn't the easiest of weeks for the twosome and fellow new recruit to properly meet the squad for the first time.

After returning to Orient's training base with Chigwell at the end of June, last week was O's first full week of preparation for the upcoming League Two campaign.

But on Thursday, July 4, Justin Edinburgh's funeral took place with the squad present to pay their respects to the club's legendary late mnager.

"It was a tough week with the run-in (Edinburgh's funeral) and I don't think that is the nicest way to be introduced, but they have been outstanding," Clay added.

"Even in the little games we have played they have shown their class and all three of them have fitted in well and chatted away, so it's been good."

Interim head coach Ross Embleton has used over 20 players in pre-season and been without a handful due to knocks.

Yet Clay believes the options available at his, Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff's disposal, including the youngsters in and around the first-team, shows the future is bright for Orient.

He concluded: "We played two completely different teams in both halves at Harlow, so Ross, 'Webby' and Jobi have options to change things around. I think every player will be valuable this year, so that will stand us in good stead."