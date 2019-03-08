Orient Women unable to complete cup double

Capital Cup Final: Leyton Orient Women 0 Actonians Ladies 1

Leyton Orient Women were unable to add the Capital Cup to their trophy cabinet after they lost 1-0 to Actonians Ladies in the final on Thursday night.

After winning the Isthmian Cup last month, the O's were looking to finish with more silverware, but come unstuck against their divisional rivals.

The two FA Women's National League Division One South East clubs had played each other during April and produced an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Yet this encounter in Perivale was tenser with so much at stake and the first half came to a close still goalless.

Paige Horsnell in the Actonians goal had been the busier of the two stoppers and the first goal felt crucial.

It didn't arrive until the 79th minute, but the effort broke the hearts of Chris Brayford's Orient team.

Jessica Byrne tried her luck from range and produced a wonderful strike to find the net and that would prove the difference.

While it was a defeat for the O's, they could be proud of their efforts and they have one final game to play this season.

Orient will take on Division One South East champions Crawley Wasp Ladies on Sunday and know a victory would see them finish the campaign in third position.