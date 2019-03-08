Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient Women unable to complete cup double

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 May 2019

Action from the Capital Cup final between Leyton Orient Women and Actonians Ladies (pic: Middlesex FA).

Action from the Capital Cup final between Leyton Orient Women and Actonians Ladies (pic: Middlesex FA).

Archant

Capital Cup Final: Leyton Orient Women 0 Actonians Ladies 1

Leyton Orient Women were unable to add the Capital Cup to their trophy cabinet after they lost 1-0 to Actonians Ladies in the final on Thursday night.

After winning the Isthmian Cup last month, the O's were looking to finish with more silverware, but come unstuck against their divisional rivals.

The two FA Women's National League Division One South East clubs had played each other during April and produced an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Yet this encounter in Perivale was tenser with so much at stake and the first half came to a close still goalless.

Paige Horsnell in the Actonians goal had been the busier of the two stoppers and the first goal felt crucial.

It didn't arrive until the 79th minute, but the effort broke the hearts of Chris Brayford's Orient team.

Jessica Byrne tried her luck from range and produced a wonderful strike to find the net and that would prove the difference.

While it was a defeat for the O's, they could be proud of their efforts and they have one final game to play this season.

Orient will take on Division One South East champions Crawley Wasp Ladies on Sunday and know a victory would see them finish the campaign in third position.

Latest East London Sports News

Orient Women unable to complete cup double

6 minutes ago George Sessions
Action from the Capital Cup final between Leyton Orient Women and Actonians Ladies (pic: Middlesex FA).

Capital Cup Final: Leyton Orient Women 0 Actonians Ladies 1

West Ham Women FA Cup Final: Bri is the big cheese from United States

36 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Brianna Visalli of West Ham Women

Little midfield dynamo can’t wait for Wembley

Widdowson talks up focus of O's squad during title quest

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate winning the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former West Ham United defender is looking forward to finishing the season with a trip to Wembley for the FA Trophy final

Griffiths hoping O's Women can complete cup double

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Chris Brayford’s team will aim to get their hands on more silverware in the final of the Capital Cup tonight

West Ham defender signs up for another year

Wed, 17:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Argentinian full-back exercises contract extension for a third year

Orient captain explains Koroma and Happe's key mentality change

Wed, 15:00 George Sessions
Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 37-year-old revealed a key moment in the development of O’s brightest talents which helped towards this title success

West Ham star is playing with a smile on his face again

Wed, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

Hammer Antonio shows he is back close to his best

The hard work was worth it, admits champion Edinburgh

Wed, 11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (left), first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient secured promotion to the Football League on Saturday after a gruelling 46 games in the National League

PROMOTED CONTENT

Video: All Points East's free weekday festival to feature programme of exciting arts workshops

Hackney Arts will be running a variety of workshops at the festival

This year, All Points East will be joining forces with even more local partners to bring a packed programme of free events across May half term.

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient captain explains Koroma and Happe's key mentality change

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient Women unable to complete cup double

Action from the Capital Cup final between Leyton Orient Women and Actonians Ladies (pic: Middlesex FA).

West Ham Women FA Cup Final: Bri is the big cheese from United States

Brianna Visalli of West Ham Women

How fast-track UpRising can help jobless youth get a foot in the door

Jobs workshop helping young people fast-track to a good career. Picture: UpRising charity

Widdowson talks up focus of O’s squad during title quest

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate winning the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Griffiths hoping O’s Women can complete cup double

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists