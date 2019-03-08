Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

17th Pals' Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2019

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

PA Archive/PA Images

The band particularly remembers the 41 players, staff and supporters of Clapton Orient who join-up en masse to fight in World War One

The 17th Pals' Battalion Band will be at Liverpool Street Station at 7pm tonight (Thursday) as Leyton Orient commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The band was originally formed in 2012 by officers, staff, former officers and boys of the 17th Waltham Forest Boys' Brigade Company.

In 2015, it became known as the 17th Pals' Battalion Band due to its considerable work commemorating the service and sacrifice made by the professional footballers, staff and supporters who volunteered to serve in the 17th Battalion Middlesex Regiment - more commonly known as the Footballers' Battalion.

You may also want to watch:

The band particularly remembers the 41 players, staff and supporters of Clapton Orient which was the first Football League club to join-up en masse.

Three O's players were killed on the Somme in 1916 - William Jonas, Richard McFadden and George Scott and 10 others were wounded.

In 2006, three current members of the band, Norman Coe, Stephen Jenkins and Bob Sargeant formed the Leyton Orient Buglers when they performed in conjunction with pipers from the Leyton branch of the Royal British Legion on the very first O's Somme Tour, which was held in July that year.

The 17th Pals' will be travelling over to Normandy again on June 20th, along with members of Leyton Orient Supporters' Club, family and friends.

If you are available, go and join them tonight in what will be a special occasion as those who served and died as the liberation of France got underway are remembered.

We will remember them.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

17th Pals' Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

15 minutes ago
A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

The band particularly remembers the 41 players, staff and supporters of Clapton Orient who join-up en masse to fight in World War One

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

08:09
Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex seamer Peter Siddle was happy to help his side avoid the follow-on against Yorkshire on day three of their County Championship match at Headingley.

Cricket: Essex avoid follow-on at Yorkshire

Yesterday, 19:18
Tom Westley of Essex raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 5th June 2019

Peter Siddle hit a straight four and six off Yorkshire's Steve Patterson late in the third day as Essex passed the follow-on target of 241 with nine wickets down at Headingley.

Limehouse youngsters impress at Golden Gloves show

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Limehouse Boxing Club at Golden Gloves in Liverpool

Teenagers Madalin Potop and Leomar Marte impressed against Liverpool boxers in May

Thrilling finales light up latest matches in Victoria Park Community League

Yesterday, 12:00
Super Rangers face the camera

The Victoria Park Community League bore witness to a crop of thrilling last-over victories last week to the backdrop of the All Points East festival.

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's remain unable to provide an update on Justin Edinburgh's health, but thanked every supporter, club and organisation that sent well wishes

West Ham Independent Supporters Association try to shake off 'loony leftie tag'

Yesterday, 09:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Jack Hart and Lew Ozarow of WHUISA

'Chaos' at WHUISA AGM leads to petition in civil war

Hammers quartet ready to represent club at Women's World Cup finals in France

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham and Scotland's Jane Ross reacts during the international friendly with Jamaica (pic Andrew Milligan/PA)

West Ham Women's quartet Jane Ross, Adriana Leon, Ria Percival and Cho So-Hyun start their Women's World Cup quests over the coming days.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to take on Cureton's Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

17th Pals’ Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Sugar tax’ delivers a £250k sweetener for schools in Tower Hamlets

Schools in Tower Hamlets schools have been given funding derived from the ‘sugar tax’. Pic: LBTH

Football coach travels to Middle East to help Syrian refugees

Whitechapel-born Emdad Rahman in Lebanon. Picture: HRF.

Cricket: Essex avoid follow-on at Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 5th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists