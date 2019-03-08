17th Pals' Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA). PA Archive/PA Images

The 17th Pals' Battalion Band will be at Liverpool Street Station at 7pm tonight (Thursday) as Leyton Orient commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The band was originally formed in 2012 by officers, staff, former officers and boys of the 17th Waltham Forest Boys' Brigade Company.

In 2015, it became known as the 17th Pals' Battalion Band due to its considerable work commemorating the service and sacrifice made by the professional footballers, staff and supporters who volunteered to serve in the 17th Battalion Middlesex Regiment - more commonly known as the Footballers' Battalion.

The band particularly remembers the 41 players, staff and supporters of Clapton Orient which was the first Football League club to join-up en masse.

Three O's players were killed on the Somme in 1916 - William Jonas, Richard McFadden and George Scott and 10 others were wounded.

In 2006, three current members of the band, Norman Coe, Stephen Jenkins and Bob Sargeant formed the Leyton Orient Buglers when they performed in conjunction with pipers from the Leyton branch of the Royal British Legion on the very first O's Somme Tour, which was held in July that year.

The 17th Pals' will be travelling over to Normandy again on June 20th, along with members of Leyton Orient Supporters' Club, family and friends.

If you are available, go and join them tonight in what will be a special occasion as those who served and died as the liberation of France got underway are remembered.

We will remember them.