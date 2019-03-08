Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The former Republic of Ireland youth international will replace Macauley Bonne at Brisbane Road

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient have raided local club Dagenham & Redbridge to sign forward Conor Wilkinson on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The news swiftly followed the departure of Macauley Bonne to Charlton Athletic and O's will hope their second addition of the summer can fill the void left by a player who was top goalscorer in each of the last two seasons.

Josh Wright moved to Brisbane Road on Friday and Wilkinson is the next transfer to be completed by the League Two club.

The 24-year-old will need no introduction to Orient fans after playing against the club twice over the festive period for Daggers in the National League.

Wilkinson was a big hit at Victoria Road and played a huge part in Peter Taylor's side going from a relegation battle to securing safety with weeks of the campaign left.

After originally signing for Dagenham in November on loan, the striker quickly got into his stride in front of goal and the move was made permanent in January.

In total, Wilkinson scored 12 times for Taylor's men and will now ply his trade back in the Football League with O's.

The Londoner started his career with Millwall and progressed through their youth ranks before he signed for Bolton Wanderers in 2013.

He had a number of loan spells while with the Trotters and signed permanently for Gillingham in the summer of 2017.

After he struggled for chances under several managers at Gills, he moved to Daggers during the 2018/19 campaign and will now call Brisbane Road home.

Wilkinson has penned a deal until the summer of 2021 and will look to show he can be prolific at League Two level after a big amount of goalscoring success down the road from O's at Dagenham.