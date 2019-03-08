Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 June 2019

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The former Republic of Ireland youth international will replace Macauley Bonne at Brisbane Road

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient have raided local club Dagenham & Redbridge to sign forward Conor Wilkinson on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The news swiftly followed the departure of Macauley Bonne to Charlton Athletic and O's will hope their second addition of the summer can fill the void left by a player who was top goalscorer in each of the last two seasons.

Josh Wright moved to Brisbane Road on Friday and Wilkinson is the next transfer to be completed by the League Two club.

The 24-year-old will need no introduction to Orient fans after playing against the club twice over the festive period for Daggers in the National League.

Wilkinson was a big hit at Victoria Road and played a huge part in Peter Taylor's side going from a relegation battle to securing safety with weeks of the campaign left.

After originally signing for Dagenham in November on loan, the striker quickly got into his stride in front of goal and the move was made permanent in January.

In total, Wilkinson scored 12 times for Taylor's men and will now ply his trade back in the Football League with O's.

The Londoner started his career with Millwall and progressed through their youth ranks before he signed for Bolton Wanderers in 2013.

He had a number of loan spells while with the Trotters and signed permanently for Gillingham in the summer of 2017.

After he struggled for chances under several managers at Gills, he moved to Daggers during the 2018/19 campaign and will now call Brisbane Road home.

Wilkinson has penned a deal until the summer of 2021 and will look to show he can be prolific at League Two level after a big amount of goalscoring success down the road from O's at Dagenham.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Cricket: Harmer's dozen helps Essex hammer Hampshire

17:00 Alex Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex in bowling action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Simon Harmer claimed match figures of 12-61 as Essex annihilated Hampshire by an innings and eight runs - having bowled out the visitors for 118 and 88 inside five sessions.

Charlton forward Bonne sends farewell message to O's fans

16:00 George Sessions
Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The forward bid farewell to Brisbane Road to sign for Charlton Athletic, who recently won promotion to the Championship

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

14:00 George Sessions
Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

The former Republic of Ireland youth international will replace Macauley Bonne at Brisbane Road

Addicks secure services of O's forward Bonne

11:54 George Sessions
Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Championship club have signed the Zimbabwe international for an undisclosed fee

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

10:00 George Sessions
Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient look likely to lose top goalscorer Macauley Bonne to London rivals Charlton Athletic

Cricket: Five-star Harmer helps Essex control Hampshire

07:57 Alex Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in the first innings during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019

Simon Harmer snared his fourth Specsavers County Championship five-wicket haul of the season as Essex skittled Hampshire out for 118.

FIH Pro League: GB 0 Netherlands 1

07:48
Great Britain's Anna Toman shows her disappointment (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's women were cruelly beaten by the Netherlands in the last two minutes in their penultimate match of the women's FIH Pro League.

FIH Pro League: GB 2 Netherlands 2 (3-4 pens)

07:46
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against the Netherlands (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain come away with a point against the Dutch in a thriller in the FIH Pro League.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Charlton forward Bonne sends farewell message to O's fans

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Addicks secure services of O's forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No Africa Cup of Nations chance for Orient forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

Man stabbed to death in Poplar

The injured man died at the scene in Alton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Parents protest with their children outside Raine’s Foundation over closure of East End’s oldest school

McCormack family... Gloria and three of her children facing closure of Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Limehouse rapist who attacked woman ‘viewed as piece of meat’

Mahad Hussein has been jailed for 13 years for raping a woman. Picture: Sussex Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Harmer’s dozen helps Essex hammer Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex in bowling action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Charlton forward Bonne sends farewell message to O’s fans

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Addicks secure services of O’s forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists