O's want to keep Happe for 'at least another season'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 July 2019

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

The 20-year-old defender has been linked with several clubs, but Leyton Orient are understood to have not received any bids yet

Myles Judd of Leyton Orient and Harlow Town's Dejuane Taylor battle for the ball (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).Myles Judd of Leyton Orient and Harlow Town's Dejuane Taylor battle for the ball (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Ross Embleton believes Dan Happe would benefit from another season at Leyton Orient with bigger clubs eyeing a move for the centre back.

The defender, who came through the O's academy set-up, has caught the eye of several teams since his O's debut in April 2017 at Cambridge United.

Middlesbrough were linked with Happe that summer after Orient's relegation to the National League and his performances in non-league have alerted the likes of Norwich City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur amongst others according to reports.

A London boy, the tall centre back played for Embleton's team during their 5-0 win over Harlow Town at the weekend and is currently in Spain with the squad on a training camp.

Speaking about the prospect, O's interim head coach said: "He's a very good player and it would be naive of me to try and put anybody off.

"You only have to watch him to see what he's capable of. I personally think for Dan's development, being here for at least another season is really going to kick him on to make that big stride and the bigger one when that time comes.

"I think that's certainly something we think is right for Dan. Ultimately, beyond all of that, the one thing that has to happen if any player is going to go anywhere is the bid and what people are willing to pay and what we're going to accept has to be right.

"That will be something we have to cross if it does arrive, but right now he's one of our players and I thought he went about his business at Harlow like he has done since he returned and he looked like the accomplished player we all know Dan is."

While clubs are circling Happe, it's understood no official bids have been made for the defender, but that could change before the end of the summer transfer window.

Fellow academy graduate Myles Judd is another to be linked with a move away from Brisbane Road, but while Coventry City and Portsmouth have been mooted as possible destinations, O's have not received any offers for the popular right-back.

James Dayton, meanwhile, is expected to agree a new contract with the club at some stage this month.

The winger is currently on the sidelines after dislocating his ankle in April, but has been training at Orient's base in Chigwell.

He is technically a free agent after the two-year deal he signed in the summer of 2017 ran out on June 30, but Embleton is confident he will agree to extend his stay in E10 soon.

O's interim head coach added: "James was in the dressing room on Saturday making an impression on the group and that is the type of character he is.

"He has worked hard, relentlessly over the summer even with uncertainly I suppose as to whether his contract was happening or not.

"I am sure he knew more about that than I did, but we will be delighted if and when it gets over the line and for me the sooner it is announced the better.

"We probably won't see the James Dayton we all know on the pitch for a couple of months, but we know he will have a huge impact on what goes on at the club."

O's want to keep Happe for 'at least another season'

15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

The 20-year-old defender has been linked with several clubs, but Leyton Orient are understood to have not received any bids yet

Clay backs Orient's new coaching team to continue Justin's legacy

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players observe a tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The 27-year-old reflected on the feeling in the O's squad and the importance of the collective

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

10:00 George Sessions
Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Essex closed day two leading by 82 runs and needing seven wickets to secure another County Championship win at Chelmsford

Weavers FC crowned Masters champions for second time

12:30 Dan Bennett
Weavers Football Club have been crowned Sonali Othith Masters champions. Picture: Weavers FC

Weavers Football Club have been crowned Sonali Othith Masters champions for the second time.

Essex press home advantage after crucial captain's knock

Yesterday, 18:17 George Sessions at County Ground, Chelmsford
Ryan ten Doeschate hits out for Essex against Yorkshire in the County Championship Division One (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

County Championship Division One: Essex (328) lead Yorkshire (208 & 38-3) by 82 runs with seven wickets remaining

Hull City will provide O's with different challenge

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient will face the Championship side in their second pre-season friendly this week

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

Yesterday, 14:30 Comment by Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Austrian leaves for Chinese riches with his reputation in tatters

Busy week of VPCCL cup action sees several teams progress

Yesterday, 14:00 Dan Bennett
Sunny Sanger batting for LQ Living. Picture: George Watson

Cup games took priority over the past week at Victoria Park as the league's knockout tournament saw a number of exciting matches.

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Most read sport

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove 'everybody wrong'

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Hull City will provide O's with different challenge

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

O's want to keep Happe for 'at least another season'

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Five-star O's start pre-season with comfortable win

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Clay backs Orient's new coaching team to continue Justin's legacy

Leyton Orient players observe a tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Most Read

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove ‘everybody wrong’

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Hull City will provide O’s with different challenge

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

O’s want to keep Happe for ‘at least another season’

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s want to keep Happe for ‘at least another season’

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Clay backs Orient’s new coaching team to continue Justin’s legacy

Leyton Orient players observe a tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

600 children set off for their ‘daily mile’ in Victoria Park for healthy start in life

Getting ready for a 'Daily Mile' in Victoria Park which attracted 600 youngsters. Picture: Kois Miah

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS
