Dan's a Happe boy after extending O's stay

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images). PA Archive/PA Images

The academy graduate made his first-team debut in April 2017 and has progressed into a fine defender

Leyton Orient have tied down defender Dan Happe to a new contract, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The centre back, who has progressed through the academy, has been linked with a move away from Brisbane Road for much of the summer.

Bids are understood to have been lodged for the 20-year-old, but they have been rejected and O's have signalled their intention to keep Happe by extending his contract.

His previous terms were due to expire at the end of this campaign, yet the excellent form of the left-footer over the past 18 months has been rewarded with an improved deal.

It's exactly the type of news interim head coach Ross Embleton would welcome ahead of Saturday's League Two opener with Cheltenham Town.

Recently, the talk surrounding the Orient youngster had circled on whether he will stay in E10, but this weekend it will be about this great contract news.