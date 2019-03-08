Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dan's a Happe boy after extending O's stay

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 July 2019

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

The academy graduate made his first-team debut in April 2017 and has progressed into a fine defender

Leyton Orient have tied down defender Dan Happe to a new contract, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The centre back, who has progressed through the academy, has been linked with a move away from Brisbane Road for much of the summer.

Bids are understood to have been lodged for the 20-year-old, but they have been rejected and O's have signalled their intention to keep Happe by extending his contract.

His previous terms were due to expire at the end of this campaign, yet the excellent form of the left-footer over the past 18 months has been rewarded with an improved deal.

It's exactly the type of news interim head coach Ross Embleton would welcome ahead of Saturday's League Two opener with Cheltenham Town.

Recently, the talk surrounding the Orient youngster had circled on whether he will stay in E10, but this weekend it will be about this great contract news.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Dan's a Happe boy after extending O's stay

57 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

The academy graduate made his first-team debut in April 2017 and has progressed into a fine defender

Essex name Amir in squad for T20 clash with Hampshire

17:15
Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Essex Eagles face Hampshire at The Cloudfm County Ground on Thursday and Mohammad Amir has been named in the squad for the first time after having his UK Sporting Visa approved.

Cricket: Zampa relishing T20 role with Essex

16:39 Martin Smith
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicolas Pooran during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Dot balls are the currency T20 bowlers deal in. Adam Zampa may not qualify yet as the king of spin, but he is certainly one of the princes of parsimony.

Cricket: Amir all clear for Essex return

16:10
Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex County Cricket Club have confirmed that Mohammad Amir is now in receipt of his UK Sporting Visa, which will allow him to play against Hampshire in the Vitality Blast T20 at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Embleton happy with Orient's Football League experience

16:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton, staff and O's substitutes take part in a minute's applause to remember the life of Justin Edinburgh (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The O's are back in League Two for the first time since May 2017 but nothing should come as too much of a surprise for them

Day knows Woodford's opening opponents will be raring to go

14:00 George Sessions
Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) alongside assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The Woods face Sawbridgeworth Town and Tower Hamlets over the next week

O's focus turns to being successful again

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Josh Wright with a Norwich City player at the end of the club's final first-team friendly contest (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The summer signing discussed pre-season and what to expect from England's fourth tier

Orient place 64th in opening day table

Yesterday, 20:00
Craig Clay fires towards goal for Leyton Orient away to Salford City on the opening day of the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's have struggled on the opening day, a review of games over the last decade on the first day of the season has revealed

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient interim head coach excited with league opener close

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Sporting Bengal 'satisfied' with investigation ruling

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

O's focus turns to being successful again

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright with a Norwich City player at the end of the club's final first-team friendly contest (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

More to come from Wright after Norwich winner

Josh Wright of Orient scores the winning goal and celebrates with James Alabi (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Embleton happy with Orient's Football League experience

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton, staff and O's substitutes take part in a minute's applause to remember the life of Justin Edinburgh (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked with hammer and pushed onto tracks

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

‘Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman’ Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

‘Your children can join Raine’s school in September’ parents told by lawyers

Pupils start their own petition to stop the East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, being closed down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Heroic doctors’ receptionist praised for saving patients from rampaging knifeman

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Dan’s a Happe boy after extending O’s stay

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Essex name Amir in squad for T20 clash with Hampshire

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Cricket: Zampa relishing T20 role with Essex

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicolas Pooran during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Cricket: Amir all clear for Essex return

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Embleton happy with Orient’s Football League experience

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton, staff and O's substitutes take part in a minute's applause to remember the life of Justin Edinburgh (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists