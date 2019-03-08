Search

Women look to produce good performance for Orient fans

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 March 2019

Leyton Orient Women face the camera at Brisbane Road last season (pic: Leyton Orient Women FC).

Leyton Orient Women face the camera at Brisbane Road last season (pic: Leyton Orient Women FC).

Archant

Chris Brayford's team will play at the Breyer Group Stadium this weekend and are hoping to extend their five-game unbeaten run

While Leyton Orient’s first-team are playing all the way up north in Shropshire this weekend, the women’s side will be closer to home and hope to be backed by a big crowd at the Breyer Group Stadium for Sunday’s clash with Norwich City Ladies.

The Women’s National League Division One South East encounter will kick-off at 2pm and admission is £3, although free for under-18s and O’s season-ticket holders.

Admission will be via the West Stand only and catering will be available on the day as Chris Brayford’s team aim to build more momentum towards a successful end to the season.

Orient’s women are third in the table and eager to improve on their fourth-place finish in the 2017/18 campaign, but they are on the verge of a cup double.

Captain Danielle Griffiths explained: “We are in the finals of both the Isthmian and Capital Cup.

“If we could come away with a cup double and finish strongly in the league that would mark a memorable and successful season, particularly given it’s our second at this level, so fingers crossed we can bring some silverware back to east London.”

Before O’s can concentrate on those finals, they have a handful of league matches to play, including Sunday’s with Norwich.

Brayford’s team are unbeaten in five games and determined to extend that run to six in E10 this weekend.

This fixture will also be in conjunction with Kick It Out and will mark their recent 25th anniversary.

Kick It Out are a charity which focuses on equality and inclusion in football and they have worked tirelessly to combat racism and discrimination since they were founded in 1993.

Orient will wear a special commemorative kit and look to build on the 3-1 win they secured at AFC Wimbledon Ladies on March 13.

Griffiths added: “Our aim is to take as many points as possible from these last four games and finish in a strong position to set up a promotion challenge next season.

“We are unbeaten in five so we hope to continue that form for the remainder of the season.”

The women will have extra motivation to win on Sunday given they are playing at the O’s home.

After getting the chance to do so last season and the campaign before, the players are excited to walk out there again.

“We always look forward to playing at the Breyer Group Stadium. It is a great venue, with a fantastic pitch and it is always nice playing at the home of the O’s,” Griffiths said.

“The Orient fans are brilliant and show us so much support so we hope we can put on a good performance and come away with a pleasing result for the fans!”

