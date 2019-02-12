Search

Webb dreaming of promotion and FA Trophy double

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 February 2019

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient coach wouldn’t mind a number of Tuesday night league fixtures if it means O’s achieve success on two fronts

Leyton Orient coach Danny Webb issues instruction from the touchline last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient coach Danny Webb issues instruction from the touchline last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient travel to Brackley Town this weekend in the FA Trophy quarter-finals looking to remain on course for a historic double.

It is a rare feat to win the title and also triumph at Wembley in a competition which has been running since 1969.

Only three clubs have won both the league championship and the Trophy and they are Wealdstone (1985), Colchester United (1992) and Wycombe Wanderers (1993).

While those achievements were recorded plenty of years ago, it shows it can be done and more recently a handful of clubs have won the cup tournament while also sealing promotion to the Football League.

Josh Coulson, now at O’s, did just this with Cambridge United in 2014 and prior to that, York City capped off a memorable 2012 with a Wembley Trophy win and a play-off victory, also at the national stadium.

Orient’s first-team development coach Danny Webb is hopeful this group of players can continue to fight on two fronts.

He said: “This Trophy run might bring a few Tuesday nights now, but if you said to the fans in an ideal world we get promotion and we have everyone fit and they get a day out at Wembley, it would be fantastic.”

Not many in O’s squad can say they have played under the arch in Brent, but one did get close to doing so last season.

Jamie Turley spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Boreham Wood from Newport County and helped them qualify for the play-offs.

The centre back scored in the 2-1 win over AFC Fylde which sent Luke Garrard’s men into the semi-finals, but he suffered a broken jaw during the victory and therefore was unavailable for the clash with Tranmere Rovers in the final.

Having been a frustrated spectator in May, Turley would love to return there with the O’s this time around.

“This competition gives us a chance to have a trip to Wembley,” he said. “I missed out last year, so it is an ambition of mine to get there and in the cup everyone is up for it.”

49 minutes ago George Sessions
Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient coach wouldn’t mind a number of Tuesday night league fixtures if it means O’s achieve success on two fronts

