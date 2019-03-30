Currie didn’t expect game with O’s to finish goalless

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

Saturday’s London derby at the Hive ended up as a stalemate

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren Currie was left with mixed emotions after Barnet’s 0-0 draw with National League leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Both teams created chances, but a big crowd of 3,648 – including 1,811 from east London – didn’t see any goals in the basking sunshine.

It was a satisfactory result for O’s, who extended their unbeaten run to nine matches and remain top of the table by a point with two fixtures in hand on their title rivals.

Barnet manager Currie told the official club website: “I wouldn’t have predicted a 0-0 before the game.

“I guess our target was to try and keep a clean sheet, but Orient are obviously flying high and going well.

“It is another point and a clean sheet, which is a real positive, but there is a little bit of disappointment that we didn’t take at least one of the two or three opportunities we had in the first half.

“We had some really good chances and some good situations we could have turned into opportunities and I felt we were by far the better team in the first half.

“It was a bit more even in the second half, but certainly our first half performance was outstanding.”

After winning their previous seven games, Orient had to settle for a draw this time, but almost stole it at the end.

Charlie Lee’s long throw was flicked on and nodded home by Josh Coulson, but the offside flag cut short the stoppage-time celebrations.

O’s had other chances with Coulson having a first half header cleared off the line and Joe Widdowson also going close following Alex Lawless’ cross.

Both those opportunities occurred in an opening 45 which the hosts enjoyed the lions share of the openings.

Dave Tarpey went close on a number of occasions while Dean Brill made a fine save to thwart Wes Fonguck.

After the break, Orient’s number one made a superb stop to deny Medy Elito after he had raced through before Coulson’s late effort was ruled out.

In the end, a draw was probably a fair result and one which keeps Justin Edinburgh’s men in the driving seat for the title.