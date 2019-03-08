Search

Goalkeeper Brill confident O’s will ‘bring it home’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 April 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh’s team lost at Bromley earlier in the week, but remain top of the table by a point and still have a game in hand

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill is confident they can ‘bring home’ the National League title despite a frustrating defeat at Bromley on Tuesday night.

At half time the O’s were about to go four points clear at the summit following Josh Coulson’s opener at Hayes Lane.

It all went wrong after the break, however, as the Ravens hit back twice in quick succession after a red card was shown to Marvin Ekpiteta in the 47th minute.

While disappointment was high in the Orient camp at full time, a sense of perspective is needed with O’s still top with a game in hand to come at home to Eastleigh next Tuesday (April 9).

Before hosting the Spitfires, Halifax Town will visit London on Saturday and Brill is confident the leaders will bounce back strongly.

He said: “After Bromley got ahead, we were always going to have some chances and you get the desperate defending even with them having 11-men compared to our 10.

“I think the most disappointing thing is the two goals we conceded and how we have conceded them.

“They have not really played through us, they have not hurt us and it is probably just a lack of concentration from our part at the start of the second half.

“And then obviously where we are usually so strong from defending our box, we haven’t managed to do that for the second.

“It is disappointing, but we have six to go and we are in good form and good shape.

“We have a great squad, a great manager and great fans, so we are positive and confident we can bring it home.”

Four of Orient’s final six league matches are at home and the supporters will have a big role to play over the next month.

The finish line is now in sight, but everyone at the club is under no illusions about the size of the task at hand and how difficult each fixture will be.

Brill added: “We are close because six games is close to the end, but they are going to be six tough games.

“There is a lot of football to be played involving us and obviously elsewhere, but all we can concentrate on is the next one.

“I think it is good we have Saturday to Tuesday until the end of the season because it means we can focus quickly on the next one.”

O’s know 16 points out of a possible 18 will be enough to clinch the title and while that type of form is of course not easy to produce, it shows how close they really are.

Salford are Orient’s closest challenger, but have played a game more and are a point behind the leaders, so it still firmly remains in the hands of Edinburgh’s side.

While the Ammies have hit top form again, Brill thinks it will be tough for any side to win the rest of their remaining matches.

He added: “I don’t think any team is going to go from now until the end of the season and win every game because even the teams who don’t have anything to play for may decide to turn up.

“You also have sides fighting at the bottom and then the ones fighting for their lives at the top.

“Factor in nerves and desperation which now comes in to winning games, so the games will only get more intense.

“But like I said, if we do things right, we are confident we can be positive about the next six games and go on and win more than we don’t.”

