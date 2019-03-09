Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The former Luton Town stopper has had a memorable seven days with three wins and the birth of his baby boy

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Brill will not forget the last week in a hurry after helping Leyton Orient claim three wins while also welcoming a new addition to the Brill family.

After helping O’s secure a vital victory in the National League away to Havant & Waterlooville on March 2, the goalkeeper hardly had a moment to celebrate.

He was almost immediately on his way to hospital and later that day George Robert Brill was welcomed into the world.

There was very little time for the future Orient number one to hear about his Dad’s efforts in Hampshire though, as the 33-year-old had another game to prepare for.

Although O’s travelled up to Barrow a day early on Monday, Brill made his way to Cumbria by train on Tuesday and still played his part in the 3-2 win.

Days later and he was primed for action again, this time in front of the BT Sport cameras and although he didn’t have to make many saves against title rivals Wrexham, he commanded his area well and made some vital punches in the 1-0 victory.

It ensured Brill concluded a whirlwind seven days with a clean sheet – his 18th shut out of an impressive campaign.

Orient assistant Ross Embleton said: “He got the message pretty much as soon as the final whistle went at Havant that his partner was experiencing pains related to labour, so he rushed home and the baby came in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“It sounds like it was a bit of a whirlwind and obviously it was well-documented ‘Deano’ got the train up to Barrow with some photos flying around.

“That allowed him to spend some more time at home, although I am sure he would have liked an overnight to get some sleep!

“He is so experienced and even when he doesn’t have to make saves, his voice and his communication is key.

“On Tuesday he had to make one or two saves in the early stages against Barrow, but on Saturday we had to call upon him in a different way with punches from crosses and to reassure us and he definitely did that.”

Marvin Ekpiteta’s goal settled Saturday’s contest on the box and it was Orient’s first win on live television since September 2 2014.

While there was talk about this stat in the build-up to the clash with Wrexham, it was not on the minds of O’s management team.

Embleton added: “With the greatest of respect, the cameras were not mentioned at all by us staff because it is just another thing to think about.

“I am sure the players would have 100 per cent got their haircuts for it, but at the same thing it is not for us staff to worry about.

“I knew it was a period of time that we hadn’t won on the television, but we have put it right, which is another positive.”

Orient and Brill unfortunately don’t have much time to rest on their laurels, however, with a trip to Aldershot Town on Tuesday up next.