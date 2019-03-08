Goalkeeper Brill extends stay in E10

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The 33-year-old has agreed a contract until the end of the 2020/21 campaign

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has committed his future to the club for a further year, extended his current deal until the end of next season.

Since being handed the gloves in December 2017, the experienced stopper has proved to be a reliable member of the team.

An ever-present ever since his debut, Brill equalled Orient's record clean sheet tally last season with 24 in all competitions.

Now he will look to help O's adapt to life in League Two quickly and cope after the shock death of boss Justin Edinburgh.

On the contract extension, interim head coach Ross Embleton told the official club website: "He's been a phenomenal player for the club and a top character off the pitch. The quality he portrayed at key intervals last season was integral in us achieving what we wanted."

Brill, who has missed a large part of pre-season with a shoulder and back issue, is set to be 100 per cent fit for Saturday's league opener.