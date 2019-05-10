O's pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

Dean Brill and Macauley Bonne could make it an extra special day to remember when Leyton Orient take on AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final

It has always been about the collective at Leyton Orient this season, but there will be some individual records up for grabs at Wembley on Sunday.

The main one to keep an eye on will be Dean Brill's quest to finish the campaign with the most clean sheets ever for the O's in a single term.

So far the experienced ace has managed 24 shut outs and that puts him level with Ray Goddard from 1969/70.

During that season, when Orient were Third Division champions, Goddard kept 22 clean in the league and two more in the cup competitions.

Brill was able to keep 20 clean sheets in the National League and a further four in the FA Trophy. It means in the final against AFC Fylde, he could break a 49-year record.

Boss Justin Edinburgh paid tribute to the goalkeeper, he said: "Keeping a clean sheet is our mindset from the off.

"Scoring goals is a big thing, but the foundation for any team to have success starts with being defensively sound. We have been really good at that this year.

"It would be an incredible place for Dean to break the clean sheet record, but I am sure he would sacrifice a clean sheet as long as we are winners on the day."

Since Edinburgh's arrival at the club on November 29 2017, Brill has played every single competitive minute for O's.

He has been a vital part of the jigsaw and at the other end so has Macauley Bonne, who will be dreaming of scoring at Wembley.

The ex-Colchester United forward scored 23 times in the National League this season which beat his divisional tally of 22 in the 2017/18 term.

During the last campaign Bonne did manage 25 in all competitions though, so if he can score two at the national stadium, it would equal last season's total of 25 overall.

A hat-trick would of course see him better his goal tally from the 2017/18 season and beat Jay Simpson's haul of 25 in the 2015/16 term too. It's over to you Bonne and Brill...