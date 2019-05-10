Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O's pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 May 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Dean Brill and Macauley Bonne could make it an extra special day to remember when Leyton Orient take on AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

It has always been about the collective at Leyton Orient this season, but there will be some individual records up for grabs at Wembley on Sunday.

The main one to keep an eye on will be Dean Brill's quest to finish the campaign with the most clean sheets ever for the O's in a single term.

So far the experienced ace has managed 24 shut outs and that puts him level with Ray Goddard from 1969/70.

During that season, when Orient were Third Division champions, Goddard kept 22 clean in the league and two more in the cup competitions.

Brill was able to keep 20 clean sheets in the National League and a further four in the FA Trophy. It means in the final against AFC Fylde, he could break a 49-year record.

Boss Justin Edinburgh paid tribute to the goalkeeper, he said: "Keeping a clean sheet is our mindset from the off.

"Scoring goals is a big thing, but the foundation for any team to have success starts with being defensively sound. We have been really good at that this year.

"It would be an incredible place for Dean to break the clean sheet record, but I am sure he would sacrifice a clean sheet as long as we are winners on the day."

Since Edinburgh's arrival at the club on November 29 2017, Brill has played every single competitive minute for O's.

He has been a vital part of the jigsaw and at the other end so has Macauley Bonne, who will be dreaming of scoring at Wembley.

The ex-Colchester United forward scored 23 times in the National League this season which beat his divisional tally of 22 in the 2017/18 term.

During the last campaign Bonne did manage 25 in all competitions though, so if he can score two at the national stadium, it would equal last season's total of 25 overall.

A hat-trick would of course see him better his goal tally from the 2017/18 season and beat Jay Simpson's haul of 25 in the 2015/16 term too. It's over to you Bonne and Brill...

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

18:30 George Sessions
Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Nathan Clarke has backed Justin Edinburgh's O's and ex-team-mate Kevin Lisble to both claim silverware under the arch this weekend

West Ham skipper back to his very best as he stings Hornets with deadly double

15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring their first goal his during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Hammers captain Mark Noble has been a real star in the Premier League run-in

O's pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dean Brill and Macauley Bonne could make it an extra special day to remember when Leyton Orient take on AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final

West Ham finish in style as they look for improvement next season

12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Pellegrini happy with 10th place finish from his team

London Lions Macaulay named Coach of the Year

11:00
London Lions coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

Vince Macaulay has scooped the honour of being crowned Molten Ed Percival BBL Coach of the Year after guiding London Lions to a historical and landmark campaign.

Four-midable West Ham sweep aside FA Cup finalists Watford

Yesterday, 17:05 Steve Blowers at Vicarage Road
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

The Hammers too strong for the Hornets as Noble scores twice

The East London Football Podcast

Friday, May 10, 2019
The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United Women host Birmingham City in their final home game of the Women's Super League season, keen to bounce back after last weekend's defeat.

UEL hurdler delighted to retain BUCS title

Friday, May 10, 2019
UEL's Khai Riley-Laborde tops the podium at BUCS

University of East London student Khai Riley-Laborde admitted to feeling the pressure before defending his 110m hurdles crown at the BUCS Outdoor Championships over the weekend.

PROMOTED CONTENT

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

All Points East festival lineup announced

Blyth Brentnall
Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East.

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Video: All Points East's free weekday festival to feature programme of exciting arts workshops

Hackney Arts will be running a variety of workshops at the festival

This year, All Points East will be joining forces with even more local partners to bring a packed programme of free events across May half term.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McAnuff pleased O's fans can enjoy Wembley trip

Leyton Orient fans sing during the National League match against Braintree Town at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Orient turn focus to making history with title and trophy double on cards

Leyton Orient director Matt Porter celebrates with Justin Edinburgh after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lifetime achievement award for Hearn

Barry Hearn with Bianca Westwood and Stephanie Moore MBE after receiving his Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Pride of Essex Sports Awards in Chigwell (pic David Solomon)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Picture: @Scorpiopt.

Raine’s Foundation School marks 300th anniversary tonight at St Paul’s Cathedral while facing closure

Raine's Foundation... facing closure after 300 years serving the East End. Picture: Google

Bethnal Green home left empty for months to go to homeless family

Protestors outside 17 Robinson Road. Picture: Marc Lancaster.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham skipper back to his very best as he stings Hornets with deadly double

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring their first goal his during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

O’s pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham finish in style as they look for improvement next season

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

London Lions Macaulay named Coach of the Year

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists