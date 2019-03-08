Search

Advanced search

Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O's

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 October 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has revealed the club's new head coach Carl Fletcher has a clear philosophy which will be implemented in the coming weeks, writes Jacob Ranson.

The experienced shot-stopper believes the team showed early signs of Fletcher's style of play during the first half of their 1-1 draw with Carlisle United at Brisbane Road at the weekend.

And the O's now have no midweek action and a full week on the training ground to get to work alongside new boss Fletcher.

"There is always an element of adapting to a new manager. we've talked about it a lot. Obviously the circumstances in the way it has happened, but he has come in and I think you saw first half he has a clear philosophy of what he wants us to do," said Brill.

"We will now go forward and work on that."

Brill knows how vital minutes on the training ground are for a new manager and hopes this week can help them all look towards a bright future under the former Welsh international.

You may also want to watch:

"I think that's the big thing for a new manager - that they get minutes and hours on the training ground," added Brill.

"He can really build it in the way he wants. In saying that he has travelled with us to the last two away games, so there has been conversations.

"If we can now carry on last week's work into this week then the future looks bright."

The arrival of Fletcher will have no doubt sparked a new lease of life for some players and create more competition for places as they all look to impress the new boss in training.

"You always get the new manager bounce, everyone is there to impress, and everyone gets a clear slate with the new manager," said Brill.

"The boys are pretty honest anyway and will work hard regardless, but it's sometimes nice to have a fresh outlook on training and tactics."

The goalkeeper believes there is plenty to be positive about looking at their first-half performance against Carlisle as they look to move forward.

"There were loads of positives first half. We controlled the ball well, but maybe we could have been a bit more ruthless."

Latest East London Sports News

World Cup: England's Sinckler 'has better mindset for big matches'

11:10
England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Kyle Sinckler will be ready to explode into Saturday's World Cup final after learning how to adjust his psychological approach to big games.

Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O's

11:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has revealed the club's new head coach Carl Fletcher has a clear philosophy which will be implemented in the coming weeks, writes Jacob Ranson.

World Cup: Bring it on says Billy

07:00
England's Billy Vunipola during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

England number eight Billy Vunipola has responded to South Africa's promise of all-out aggression in Saturday's World Cup final by declaring "bring it on".

Hockey: East London women enjoy good set of results

08:35

East London's women had a good day, with five wins, three draws and just one loss in their latest outings.

World Cup: Cueto cheering England after 2007 near-miss

Yesterday, 17:00
England's Mark Cueto puts the ball down for a try in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, which is disallowed (pic David Davies/PA)

Former England wing Mark Cueto will be willing Eddie Jones' men to victory in Japan on Saturday, even if it means him losing his claim to fame.

World Cup: Most powerful teams in final says Mitchell

Yesterday, 13:00
England's defence coach John Mitchell during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

England assistant coach John Mitchell has billed Saturday's World Cup final between his side and South Africa as a collision of the sport's two most powerful teams.

Brill says 100th appearance for O's was 'fantastic feeling' despite draw with Carlisle

Yesterday, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Goalkeeper Dean Brill said it was a 'fantastic feeling' to make his 100th appearance for Leyton Orient in their 1-1 draw with Carlisle United on Saturday.

Lee Valley Lions mauled by Pitbulls in cup action

Yesterday, 10:07 Laurence Thorn
Robert Cole scored his first goal in a Lions jersey in their defeat to Bristol (Pic: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South 2 Cup: Lee Valley Lions 3 Bristol Pitbulls 10

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Rugby: Vunipola likely to miss France game

England's Billy Vunipola receiving medical attention during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina at Tokyo Stadium.

Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O's

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

O's boss Fletcher admits there are areas to improve on

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: England's Sinckler 'has better mindset for big matches'

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Borough’s stark divides revealed in ‘deprivation’ levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Council’s ‘Brexit style’ bid to fast track Raine’s closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter’s knife death

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

World Cup: England’s Sinckler ‘has better mindset for big matches’

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O’s

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: Bring it on says Billy

England's Billy Vunipola during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Folk heroes get their mugshots splashed on East End youth centre wall

Heroes Aaron Williams and Heather Peirce painted on wall of the Linc centre, admired by Spotlight's Becs Marshall and Yemi Aderibigbe. Picture: Poplar Harca

Why the mayor thinks a green light will stop traffic on ‘rat runs’ through Bethnal Green

Mayor John Biggs stands in the middle of Columbia Road surrounded by kids on bikes in what he hopes could one day be a traffic-free neighbourhood. Picture: Kois Miah
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists