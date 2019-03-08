Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O's

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has revealed the club's new head coach Carl Fletcher has a clear philosophy which will be implemented in the coming weeks, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The experienced shot-stopper believes the team showed early signs of Fletcher's style of play during the first half of their 1-1 draw with Carlisle United at Brisbane Road at the weekend.

And the O's now have no midweek action and a full week on the training ground to get to work alongside new boss Fletcher.

"There is always an element of adapting to a new manager. we've talked about it a lot. Obviously the circumstances in the way it has happened, but he has come in and I think you saw first half he has a clear philosophy of what he wants us to do," said Brill.

"We will now go forward and work on that."

Brill knows how vital minutes on the training ground are for a new manager and hopes this week can help them all look towards a bright future under the former Welsh international.

You may also want to watch:

"I think that's the big thing for a new manager - that they get minutes and hours on the training ground," added Brill.

"He can really build it in the way he wants. In saying that he has travelled with us to the last two away games, so there has been conversations.

"If we can now carry on last week's work into this week then the future looks bright."

The arrival of Fletcher will have no doubt sparked a new lease of life for some players and create more competition for places as they all look to impress the new boss in training.

"You always get the new manager bounce, everyone is there to impress, and everyone gets a clear slate with the new manager," said Brill.

"The boys are pretty honest anyway and will work hard regardless, but it's sometimes nice to have a fresh outlook on training and tactics."

The goalkeeper believes there is plenty to be positive about looking at their first-half performance against Carlisle as they look to move forward.

"There were loads of positives first half. We controlled the ball well, but maybe we could have been a bit more ruthless."