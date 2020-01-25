O's goalkeeper Brill retires and joins coaching staff

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has retired from playing football and will now join the cliub's first-team coaching staff alongside Ross Embleton, Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff.

Brill joined the O's as a goalkeeper coach in the summer 0f 2017 but quickly found himself back between the sticks when Justin Edinburgh called upon him that Winter.

The now 34-year-old went on to be a regular in the 17/18 season and played every minute of our National League winning campaign last year, keeping 24 clean sheets in all competitions - equalling a record set by Ray Goddard.

Before sustaining an injury in late December, Brill made 20 appearances in the first half of this season, 19 of those in League Two.

The former Luton Town shot-stopper started his playing days at Luton Town before moving on to feature for Clubs such as Oldham Athletic, Barnet and Inverness Caledonian Thistle; making over 300 appearances as a professional goalkeeper.

Brill is looking forward to being able to get back into coaching: "The word retirement is quite a final one but I'm excited to still be apart of this Club and hopefully start giving back some of my experience.

"I started my coaching journey a few years back and it's something I have been looking to get back into. The opportunity arose and I'm so excited to take it."

Head Coach Ross Embleton is looking forward to working with Brill off the pitch again: "It should never be underestimated the impact Dean has made as a goalkeeper for Leyton Orient.

"He has achieved wonderful things here, especially when you consider the manner in which he essentially pulled his gloves back on for us, after going into coaching the first time.

"We worked together here, when he was goalkeeper coach and we built up a fantastic relationship. I know him coming into the staff now will offer us a wealth of experience. He has a real drive and wants to make a real difference at the football club.

"I'm looking forward to being able to work with him again."