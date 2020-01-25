Search

Advanced search

O's goalkeeper Brill retires and joins coaching staff

PUBLISHED: 10:53 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 25 January 2020

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has retired from playing football and will now join the cliub's first-team coaching staff alongside Ross Embleton, Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff.

Brill joined the O's as a goalkeeper coach in the summer 0f 2017 but quickly found himself back between the sticks when Justin Edinburgh called upon him that Winter.

The now 34-year-old went on to be a regular in the 17/18 season and played every minute of our National League winning campaign last year, keeping 24 clean sheets in all competitions - equalling a record set by Ray Goddard.

Before sustaining an injury in late December, Brill made 20 appearances in the first half of this season, 19 of those in League Two.

The former Luton Town shot-stopper started his playing days at Luton Town before moving on to feature for Clubs such as Oldham Athletic, Barnet and Inverness Caledonian Thistle; making over 300 appearances as a professional goalkeeper.

You may also want to watch:

Brill is looking forward to being able to get back into coaching: "The word retirement is quite a final one but I'm excited to still be apart of this Club and hopefully start giving back some of my experience.

"I started my coaching journey a few years back and it's something I have been looking to get back into. The opportunity arose and I'm so excited to take it."

Head Coach Ross Embleton is looking forward to working with Brill off the pitch again: "It should never be underestimated the impact Dean has made as a goalkeeper for Leyton Orient.

"He has achieved wonderful things here, especially when you consider the manner in which he essentially pulled his gloves back on for us, after going into coaching the first time.

"We worked together here, when he was goalkeeper coach and we built up a fantastic relationship. I know him coming into the staff now will offer us a wealth of experience. He has a real drive and wants to make a real difference at the football club.

"I'm looking forward to being able to work with him again."

Latest East London Sports News

O's goalkeeper Brill retires and joins coaching staff

10:53 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has retired from playing football and will now join the cliub's first-team coaching staff alongside Ross Embleton, Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff.

England players 'clear the air' over Saracens

09:13
England head coach Eddie Jones (left) and captain Owen Farrell pose for a photo next to the Six Nations Trophy

England will enter the 2020 Guinness Six Nations with a united squad after addressing any grievances over Saracens' salary cap scandal, described by Jonny May as the "elephant in the room".

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 13:00
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Jacob Ranson is joined by Dave Evans and Dan Bennett to discuss West Ham United, Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge and the latest in non-league football.

Wright eager to give Orient fans more to cheer about against Newport County

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright is determined to give the O's faithful something to cheer about when they take on Newport County this weekend.

O's Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Yesterday, 08:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient are still hoping for new signings ahead of their League Two clash with Newport County this weekend.

West Ham can't turn things round despite Antonio's pace injection

Thu, 15:17 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Michail Antonio applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Hammers slip closer to the drop zone after four-some Foxes see them off

Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

Thu, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets manager John Jatto is confident they will start winning more fixtures if they show the quality they've shown in tough fixtures in recent weeks.

O's coach Embleton says it was a 'mind blowing' spell as a brawl broke out

Thu, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

It was a 'mind-blowing' spell in the game when Leyton Orient was awarded a penalty and the aftermath that came from it says head coach Ross Embleton.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

O's coach Embleton says it was a 'mind blowing' spell as a brawl broke out

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

O's coach Embleton hoping to determine how far McAnuff is away from a return

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s goalkeeper Brill retires and joins coaching staff

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

England players ‘clear the air’ over Saracens

England head coach Eddie Jones (left) and captain Owen Farrell pose for a photo next to the Six Nations Trophy

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Murky, foggy mornings

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the fog in central London, after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England.

Opinion: We need more compassionate approach to house

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow, is worried about vulnerable people being made homeless.

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA
Drive 24