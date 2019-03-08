Search

Orient director of football Ling signs a new contract

PUBLISHED: 14:14 26 June 2019

(L-R) Director of Football Martin Ling, Leyton Orient vice chairman and principal investor Kent Teague and Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis during the FA Trophy Final match between Leyton Orient and AFC Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport)

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Ling, who played more than 150 games for the O's between 1996 and 2000 and managed the club between 2003 and 2009, returned to E10 in June 2017 when appointed Director of Football.

Inheriting a very young squad following the 2017 takeover, Martin worked tirelessly to create a balance by bringing in players of experience, energy and promise and has since continued to support the first team management daily, whilst also acting as the link between the board and the football side of the club.

In May, Martin became one of the first, if not the first person to win promotion as a player, manager and Director of Football.

Chairman Nigel Travis said: "Martin has done an amazing job in the last two years, not only building a strong coaching staff and playing squad that gained promotion but handling a very difficult Academy situation in a highly professional manner, as well as supporting the growth of our camp and college programmes.

"We are delighted that has extended his contract with us."

