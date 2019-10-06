The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient's iconic moment to life

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend). Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

The English Football League (EFL) and their charity partner, Mind, have launched an awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day 2019, Goals Worth Talking About.

Leyton Orient are one of a number of EFL clubs across the country whose fans have voted for their side's most iconic EFL moment; each of which is set to be immortalised as street art in their respective cities.

Orient fans were given three momentous occasions in their club's EFL history to vote on, the winner being selected via the club's twitter account, before a street artist will bring the moment back to life.

The murals will be popping up around the country with the aim of highlighting how football is often a conversation starter, and the importance of talking when it comes to mental health support.

Fans can see the artwork being produced at the Score Leisure Centre, opposite the club shop tomorrow (October, 9) before all eight of the pieces of art will be immortalised in photography and collated for the final exhibition to be on display in London on October, 10 to mark World Mental Health Day.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind, said: "We know that football and emotion go hand in hand.

"That's why we're delighted to be marking World Mental Health Day this year with Goals Worth Talking About, as part of our charity partnership with the EFL.

"Football has the power to bring about real change. We hope that by harnessing the passion and emotion fans have about their clubs' most significant goal through these fantastic pieces of street art, we can encourage more people to start up conversations about their emotions and ultimately their mental health too.

"Together, Mind and the EFL hope that Goals Worth Talking About can be the inspiration to people to make their first step to getting support."

Debbie Jevans, EFL Executive Chair, said: "The EFL is proud to be associated with Mind as our charity partner and we are pleased to be able to work together to highlight the challenges around mental health on World Mental Health Day.

"The power of football and the club badge provides a platform like no other and through the Goals Worth Talking About campaign and the EFL's wider partnership with Mind, we aim to continue to encourage conversations and improve the approach to mental health in both football and in the wider society."

Leyton Orient CEO, Danny Macklin, added: "Leyton Orient are pleased to partner with the EFL and Mind to create street art of the Club's most iconic goal in order to raise awareness ahead of World Mental Health Day.

"Through the activism work of Director of Football Martin Ling, the club are admirers of the work that Mind do to normalise mental health illness and we're delighted to be using the power of football to help start conversations about emotions and mental health."

To find out more about the campaign, please visit: www.efl.com/onyourside

For advice and support please visit: www.mind.org.uk