Search

Advanced search

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient's iconic moment to life

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 October 2019

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

The English Football League (EFL) and their charity partner, Mind, have launched an awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day 2019, Goals Worth Talking About.

Leyton Orient are one of a number of EFL clubs across the country whose fans have voted for their side's most iconic EFL moment; each of which is set to be immortalised as street art in their respective cities.

Orient fans were given three momentous occasions in their club's EFL history to vote on, the winner being selected via the club's twitter account, before a street artist will bring the moment back to life.

The murals will be popping up around the country with the aim of highlighting how football is often a conversation starter, and the importance of talking when it comes to mental health support.

Fans can see the artwork being produced at the Score Leisure Centre, opposite the club shop tomorrow (October, 9) before all eight of the pieces of art will be immortalised in photography and collated for the final exhibition to be on display in London on October, 10 to mark World Mental Health Day.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind, said: "We know that football and emotion go hand in hand.

"That's why we're delighted to be marking World Mental Health Day this year with Goals Worth Talking About, as part of our charity partnership with the EFL.

You may also want to watch:

"Football has the power to bring about real change. We hope that by harnessing the passion and emotion fans have about their clubs' most significant goal through these fantastic pieces of street art, we can encourage more people to start up conversations about their emotions and ultimately their mental health too.

"Together, Mind and the EFL hope that Goals Worth Talking About can be the inspiration to people to make their first step to getting support."

Debbie Jevans, EFL Executive Chair, said: "The EFL is proud to be associated with Mind as our charity partner and we are pleased to be able to work together to highlight the challenges around mental health on World Mental Health Day.

"The power of football and the club badge provides a platform like no other and through the Goals Worth Talking About campaign and the EFL's wider partnership with Mind, we aim to continue to encourage conversations and improve the approach to mental health in both football and in the wider society."

Leyton Orient CEO, Danny Macklin, added: "Leyton Orient are pleased to partner with the EFL and Mind to create street art of the Club's most iconic goal in order to raise awareness ahead of World Mental Health Day.

"Through the activism work of Director of Football Martin Ling, the club are admirers of the work that Mind do to normalise mental health illness and we're delighted to be using the power of football to help start conversations about emotions and mental health."

To find out more about the campaign, please visit: www.efl.com/onyourside

For advice and support please visit: www.mind.org.uk

Latest East London Sports News

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient's iconic moment to life

55 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

The English Football League (EFL) and their charity partner, Mind, have launched an awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day 2019, Goals Worth Talking About.

O's paid emotional tribute to Edinburgh at Northampton Town

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players celebrate a goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient and Northampton Town supporters both paid tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh ahead of the match on the weekend.

Cricket: Essex quartet sign new deals

Yesterday, 17:06
Aron Nijjar of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Wayne Madsen during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019

Essex have announced that Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater and Paul Walter have all signed contract extensions with the club.

O's coach Embleton delighted for squad after Northampton victory

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton was delighted for his squad to end their seven game winless run in League Two with a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town.

East London coach Gooby says they were beaten by the better side

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

East London head coach Eddie Gooby admitted his team were beaten by the better side as they went down 17-32 to Harlow at the Memorial Ground in West Ham on Saturday.

Orient attacker Brophy full of praise for striker Harrold who set up his match winner

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy was full of praise for striker Matt Harrold who set him up for the match winner against Northampton Town.

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Yesterday, 07:30 Matt Smart
Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

The NFL returned to London for another year on Sunday, bringing with it the start of a new era for the sport in London.

BBL Cup: London City Royals 92 London Lions 77

Sunday, October 6, 2019
Brandon Peel on the ball for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions travelled across the Thames to face capital rivals London City Royals and their merry contingent of Lithuanian fans in the second round of the BBL Cup.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal 2 West Essex 4

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

Harmer collects cricket writers' club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Orient attacker Brophy full of praise for striker Harrold who set up his match winner

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

O's coach Embleton delighted for squad after Northampton victory

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient’s iconic moment to life

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

O’s paid emotional tribute to Edinburgh at Northampton Town

Leyton Orient players celebrate a goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Meeting about combating racism to be held at East London Mosque

A public meeting is to be held at East London Mosque to discuss ways of combating racism. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTR

Heritage project remembers those in the 1978 Brick Lane ‘uprising’ after Altab Ali’s murder

Mass sit-down protest blocks Bethnal Green Road on July 18, 1978, three months after Altabs murder. Picrture: Paul Trevor

Cricket: Essex quartet sign new deals

Aron Nijjar of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Wayne Madsen during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists