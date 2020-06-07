Search

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

PUBLISHED: 13:28 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 09 June 2020

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

PA Wire/PA Images

English Football League clubs have voted to retain promotion, relegation and the play-offs and to use an unweighted points-per-game system to decide the final table if the season is curtailed.

The model was the one set out by the EFL’s board, and the league said it was “overwhelmingly agreed” to adopt it into the competition’s regulations at a meeting on Tuesday.

Leagues One and Two will vote later today on whether to curtail the 2019-20 season using the agreed model.

The Championship is set to play on, with the competition set to restart on June 20.

Barnsley and Tranmere set out alternative plans to the one proposed by the EFL board.

Barnsley’s removed relegation in any division which had to be curtailed, while Tranmere’s suggested adding a margin for error to the basic points-per-game calculation.

You may also want to watch:

Three other clubs - Lincoln, Ipswich and Stevenage - had also put forward amendments to the EFL board’s proposal, but the original plan set out by the league is the one which has been adopted.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “Whilst it has always remained the board’s position to play the remainder of the season where possible, the decision reached at today’s meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs.

“The board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understands that the decisions taken will not be met with universal satisfaction from all clubs.

“Today’s outcome ensures that the league and its clubs remains as faithful as possible to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required.

“It is clear that the challenges facing the league from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince, who has been a strong advocate of completing the 2019-20 season, said on Twitter that the model adopted was the “common sense” approach.

He had previously derided Tranmere’s model as being overly complex and “designed specifically” to prevent the Wirral club being relegated to League Two.

