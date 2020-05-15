Search

Advanced search

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

PUBLISHED: 13:17 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 29 May 2020

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

PA Archive/PA Images

League One and League Two clubs will have the chance to decide whether to curtail the season on June 8.

At Wednesday’s English Football League board meeting it was decided to progress with the proposal outlined last Thursday “in respect of changes to EFL Regulations in the event Season 2019/20 is curtailed in any EFL Division”.

A statement from the EFL read: “The board has to date been consistent in its approach that playing out the remainder of season 2019/20 when it is safe to do so, is the preferred position and whilst the Championship have advised of their intentions to resume fixtures, League Two clubs have indicated their preference to curtail the season. At present clubs in League One are still undecided.

“A decision on whether or not to curtail the season is a matter to be considered by clubs in any affected division, but only once a framework for resolving open issues in such circumstances has been agreed by all members across all divisions through a Regulation change.

“After a full and comprehensive review of the club submissions, alongside consideration of views stated at the club meetings of 13 and 15 May 2020, the board unanimously agreed to continue with the original approach and is now proposing to call a meeting of clubs on Monday 8 June 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposals to introduce the Regulation change.

You may also want to watch:

“The EFL Articles allow Member Clubs the opportunity to propose amendments to Regulations and should any club wish to propose an alternative, it must do so by submitting such a proposal by no later than 2.00pm on Tuesday 2 June 2020. The EFL will issue any notice of meeting later that day.

“Any such club proposals will be considered at the same meeting as the Board’s proposal.”

Last week the EFL underlined that relegation across all three divisions is “integral to the integrity of the competition”, which appeared a blow to League Two’s plans to curtail the 2019-20 season without a team being relegated to the National League.

The EFL board states a club should be relegated to the National League “provided we have assurances that the National League will start season 2020-21 (i.e. the relegated club in League Two has somewhere to play)”.

As well as setting out the principle on relegation, the EFL board said the play-offs should be played in the event of curtailment but should not be extended beyond the regular four teams.

It also said that the decision to curtail in each division should require a 51 per cent majority among the clubs concerned, with League One sides in open disagreement about whether to stop or play on.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Boxing: GB wait for Olympic heavyweight gold goes on

49 minutes ago Chris Kempson
Lawrence Okolie relaxes with team-mate Nicola Adams at the Rio Olympics (pic: David Davies/PA)

It seems hard to believe it is 100 years since Great Britain last won an Olympic heavyweight medal in the ring.

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

13:17
The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

League One and League Two clubs will have the chance to decide whether to curtail the season on June 8.

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

09:15 PA Sport
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009

The Twenty20 World Cup may not go ahead as the leader of the game in host nation Australia revealed the schedule for October and November is under a “very high risk”.

Train Your Way to Tokyo challenge launched

Yesterday, 16:30 Lee Power
Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham

British Rowing, British Cycling and British Athletics are teaming up with Blue Peter to row, cycle and run the distance between the Blue Peter studio in Salford and the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo in just 30 days.

Coronavirus: Premier League to restart on June 17

Yesterday, 15:42 Lee Power
A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on Wednesday June 17, with Arsenal visiting Manchester City and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

Coronavirus: European Tour back in July; World Rugby approve law trials

Yesterday, 15:13 PA Sport
Marcus Kinhult celebrates his winning putt on the 18th hole during day four of the 2019 Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club, Southport

The European Tour will resume in July with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in the UK, but the Dutch Grand Prix has been put back until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Ham’s Fornals relieved to return to training

Yesterday, 15:00 Lee Power
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring at London Stadium

West Ham United’s Pablo Fornals revealed his relief about the return to training at Rush Green as the Premier League looks to restart next month.

Coronavirus: No professional domestic cricket before August

Yesterday, 14:58 Lee Power
Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed a further delay to the start of the professional domestic cricket season, with no play before August 1.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Making a safe return to your workplace

Rebecca MacNaughton
Annabel Makin Jones with her daughter at the farm. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Government is encouraging people to stay alert as many take their first steps back to their workplace.

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

Sophie Stainthorpe
REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'

The Government has announced an unprecedented package of support to protect jobs and support business across the UK during the coronavirus outbreak.

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

Sophie Stainthorpe
CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

People working for a wide range of private companies have been standing side-by-side with public sector staff on the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.

Most read sport

Goalkeeper Grainger opens up to talk of ‘emotional rollercoaster’ with Orient

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Charlie Grainger in action against Luton Town in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham’s Fornals relieved to return to training

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring at London Stadium

Cool Arshad helps Lemons to put All Stars in shade

FC Leytonstone players celebrate one of their four goals against Lucian All Stars (pic: Munuf Abrham).

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009

Competitions

How to have your work published by Canary Wharf ‘short story’ dispensers

Competition to put your story into Canary Wharf's dispenser... when lockdown is over. Picture: CWG

A competition for wannabe writers has been started to add works to Canary Wharf’s ‘short story’ dispensers which are temporarily locked up by the lock down.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘We are all completely heartbroken’: Tributes to Tower Hamlets social worker who died with coronavirus

Irvin Fantie Moyo. Picture: Chris Moyo/LDRS

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Boxing: GB wait for Olympic heavyweight gold goes on

Lawrence Okolie relaxes with team-mate Nicola Adams at the Rio Olympics (pic: David Davies/PA)

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009

East London MPs call for extension to self-employed support scheme amidst uncertainty over its future

A group of over 100 MPs have asked Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the self-employment income support scheme, which is due to end this weekend. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

‘Matchgirl’ descendants call to justice secretary to save Sarah Chapman’s grave 132 years after Bryant & May strike

The 1888 matchgirls strike and protest march helped reform British factory conditions and still resonates in East London today. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24