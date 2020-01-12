Search

Embleton appointment split Orient's fans but the boss is focused on improving results

PUBLISHED: 18:03 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 14 January 2020

The appointment of Ross Embleton as Leyton Orient head coach following his interim spell divided many of the fans.

Orient's Dan Happe challenges Charles Vernam (pic Simon O'Connor)Orient's Dan Happe challenges Charles Vernam (pic Simon O'Connor)

Some fans were not pleased with the permanent appointment as they would have preferred someone more experienced, while others were happy to see the 38-year-old handed his chance.

But regardless of their opinions Embleton knows ultimately how well he does in his job will determine how they portray him, although he did admit every manager should want the fans to love them.

"Does a manager want everyone to love him? Well if he doesn't he's weird because we all want everyone to like us," he said.

"Any person you encounter in your job, you'd rather them like you than not.

"Would I want all 6,000 people there on Saturday to hold my name up in lights and love me to bits, yes of course I would.

"It would all be lovely and everyone would love me to bits. Is that going to happen? Of course it's not, I knew that even on the day that I came into the interim role when Justin passed away that someone was going to moan about it.

"Was there another alternative? Yes, but would it have been right to have done that? Probably not.

"It was right for the club, for me, and the players to do what we did I feel and obviously the club did, but there was always going to be people that were unhappy about it.

"My job ultimately is people will be happy if we win games on the weekend. Was I happy with the performance on the weekend and the way we played? Yes I was, but did we win? No. So I'm not happy with it and neither are a large number of the people that walk away.

"Hopefully people can see what is being built and the way that we're going about it."

The former assistant manager says the focus is currently on the team improving and hopefully results will too in the coming weeks.

"My focus is on me, the team, the players and the staff and that we come in everyday to build and get better," added Embleton.

"How much people love me, pat me on the back and talk about me on social media will look after itself but I know if we have a bad run by losing two or three on the spin that all the fans that didn't want me as a manager will kick up a stink anyway.

"People will always revert to 'I told you he was not good enough', but I can't live my life by that, all you can do is come in everyday, go about the job to the best of your ability and what is right for everyone at the club. If we get the results we want then the praise and support will go with it."

18:03 Jacob Ranson
