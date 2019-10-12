Wilkinson is no trouble-maker says Embleton

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Ross Embleton defended striker Conor Wilkinson following his red card in their win over Walsall on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor) Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Wilkinson had put O's 3-1 up, following earlier second-half goals from Joe Widdowson and Matt Harrold, when he clashed with Dan Scarr by the touchline.

And the home side were reduced to 10 men as a result, while Scarr was shown a yellow card by referee Ben Toner for his part in the incident.

Embleton said: "It was obviously a foul by Conor in the corner which I felt was a needless one, but albeit a sensible foul, to foul that high up the pitch and allow everybody to get back into position.

"And then it just looked like they were tangled to me, but the staff said to me it was raised hands and if that's the case Conor deserves to get sent off, he has to take his punishment.

You may also want to watch:

"But at the same time, he has got a black eye, so something tells me something else went on. He obviously reacted to something.

"I spend all day with him, I know what type of lad he is, he's not an instigator of trouble, so it suggests to me something went against him in order for him to react."

Wilkinson's dismissal came just five minutes after his goal, when he cut inside from the right and saw a left-footed shot beat the wrong-footed Walsall keeper Lloyd Roberts after Matt Harrold and James Brophy had helped the ball into his path.

And Embleton was pleased with that aspect of his play, adding: "I think Conor has grown. I knew he would. When you sign a player you always think you're signing good players and I think it took Conor a bit of time to find his way into the team.

"But probably since Lee (Angol) has come out of the team he has really grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

"He's given us a different threat, he can head it and be a bit of a target but at the same time if you give him the ball he can get at people one-v-one.

"Sometimes you need a bit of luck. There's been a number of them days when it has bobbled over Dean Brill this season and we've found ourselves letting in a goal, so it was nice to see it go in our favour."