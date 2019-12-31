Search

Embleton more comfortable about being in charge of O's

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 January 2020

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton revealed he is beginning to feel more comfortable in his role as each game passes as they head into the New Year.

The O's travel to Walsall today for their first League Two clash of 2020 as they look to build on their 1-1 draw with Newport County at the weekend.

Although the coach did admit he will strive to do the best he can until circumstances change at the club.

"It doesn't overly change too often for me, I'm enjoying what I'm doing," said Embleton.

"I'm enjoying the way that I'm working with the group, albeit we're not always getting the points I would like us to get I do feel we're showing signs of improvement.

"I think we're showing signs of getting to grips with the level that when we're not playing so well that we stay in games and give ourselves an opportunity.

"I think I've said before I come in - do what I'm paid to do and asked to do until that changes either way, it's something I'll always strive to do the best I can."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager says it's tough to follow someone like Justin Edinburgh but the characters among the squad are making it easier.

"I don't think it has changed in terms of I was adamant I never wanted to do it and experience it because of the emotion attached to the role that I was in and the man that I had to follow," he said.

"In recent times I've started to get my head around that a little bit. It's like anything if you go to work every day and you do something in particular that is out of the ordinary you don't feel particularly comfortable with it in the outset.

"Coming into work everyday with this group makes it a lot easier for me in terms of the type of lads I've got here. I have become a lot more comfortable."

Orient will be hoping for a few more options with attacking duo Louis Dennis and Conor Wilkinson potentially back in contention for the clash.

Embleton added: "I think Joe Widdowson probably, it's been a real difficult one with Joe, he went for a scan within the last couple of days that reassured us the injury wasn't getting any worse as we expected to see him return quite quickly.

"Conor has been back in training and Louis was here with us today (Saturday), so I'm expecting Lou to start pushing for a place in the team and the squad."

