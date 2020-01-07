Embleton 'immensely proud' to be named Leyton Orient head coach

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Newly-appointed Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is 'immensely proud' to have the job permanently after coming to grips with the role over time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 38-year-old, who began his coaching career at the O's Centre of Excellence, has won seven and drawn eight of his 26 matches in charge as Interim Head Coach this season and has now been handed a 12-month rolling contract.

And the former assistant manager to Justin Edinburgh found it tough to put into words but knows he is more ready than earlier in the season.

"It's very difficult to describe the emotion of it all, there has been a lot of things go this season that have found me in different circumstances and the club in difficult situations.

"For it to now to be made a permanent decision is something that I'm immensely proud of, I think I've gone on record by saying it before that it's not particularly going to happen for me for a number of different reasons.

"I never had it as a realistic target of min, I suppose it would have been a hidden ambition, but not one that would have come off so to have sat here previously as interim manager of a number of occasions was always a proud moment for me.

You may also want to watch:

"To know this football club wants me as its manager and to finally get it agreed and finalised is something that I am incredibly proud of."

Embleton did earlier in the season reveal he wanted to revert back to his assistant role and the club moved to appoint Carl Fletcher which failed to work out with Embleton soon taking interim charge once again.

"I think a lot has changed, certainly when we came to that crossroad period before when I came to the decision that I didn't want to take the managers job on, I didn't feel as though I was in a position to be ready.

"I know some people will sit there and say why in such a short period of time has that changed, I think first and foremost its doing that job, I'm sure most people have stepped in to something new and when you do find yourself under a new pressure it's uncomfortable and doesn't feel great.

"When the opportunity arose previously it was something I felt I wasn't ready to do, I think the fact that I've been in it for an extended period now, the fact that its been done where it hasn't all been rosy.

"In terms of not winning every week and in terms of the circumstances of this year, losing Justin and the way that this season has panned out this year, has helped me review the fact that even when it's not going swimmingly I still feel capable of dealing with the pressure.

"I feel as though now I can be more of a success than when the conversation was had last time."