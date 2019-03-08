Coach Embleton pleased to see Dayton return to O's line-up

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson last season (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton admits its 'fantastic' to see winger James Dayton back out on the pitch.

The 30-year-old played 60 minutes of the O's 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the League Trophy on Tuesday following a long injury lay-off since fracturing his ankle in their 2-1 win away to Sutton United in April last season.

The winger has been a key part of the O's success since signing in August 2017 on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town, despite suffering a number of injuries during his time at Brisbane Road.

"Fantastic to see James out there, it wasn't a plan to make him captain because he was returning; he was our most experienced player," Embleton said.

"I thought he played really well, I'm so pleased for him as there has been some long dark days for him until recently, where he has fought to get back."

Embleton praised the work Dayton has put in to come back from injury sooner than expected.

"Incredibly well, it's sad because he's come through some serious injuries since he's been with us, but the one thing he does is he maintains his professionalism all the way through it.

"He shows incredible mental strength to come back and I didn't expect him to be back until the beginning of November."