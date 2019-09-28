Embleton feels a weight has been lifted after decision to revert back to O's assistant

Ross Embleton decided to revert to his old role of assistant coach after leading the club as interim head coach for the opening two months of the season.

The 37-year-old was named interim head coach following the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh in June and has been instrumental in leading the club through a period of grief and providing a sense of stability.

But now he has decided to step back and let the club look for a new head coach admitting it was a weight off his shoulders this week.

"There has been a lot made of my decision to go back into my old role, I decided management wasn't for me, and I think the club have showed me massive support to say they're happy to have me back in that role," Embleton said.

"Personally it's not been a difficult week as it gave us a clear week to get to work and prepare ourselves, which is something I love doing.

"I think the moment I had spoken to Nigel (Travis) and Martin (Ling) about my personal decision, it was a weight off my mind, and I was really looking forward to it.

"I've hated being the manager during the 90 minutes, that's been the biggest thing that has led to my decision, but today (Saturday) I was ready to embrace the day."

He also revealed he has tried to be honest throughout his stint in charge of the Brisbane Road outfit.

"I don't know if difficult is the right word because I've tried to promise myself that I would always be honest and I would always be straight with the players on how games had gone and what I thought about our performances.

"Hopefully I've maintained that, and that's all I've done this week, and I'm absolutely blown away with the reception for myself personally and for the club, that shouldn't go unnoticed."

He added: "For me to walk round the pitch here and hear people singing my name is something I never ever thought would happen.

"I walked to get on the bus for Solihull away last year and there were about four people singing my name and that was like something I went home and told my family about.

"My kids were like what song are they singing dad, I'm disappointed it was only my little boy here, my missus, my mum and dad are all away and didn't get to experience that.

"Walking round the pitch at the end there despite it being only a point and not three is an experience I'll never experience again."