Head coach Embleton heaps praise on O's full-back Ling for solid start to new season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 August 2019

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was keen to heap praise on right-back Sam Ling for his start to life in the Football League.

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

The 22-year-old was forced off in the 34th minute of their 3-2 defeat to Crawley Town with a suspected broken nose after a lively opening half hour at Brisbane Road.

Prior to that the former Dagenham & Redbridge full-back has featured in all of their league fixtures so far this campaign and has heavily impressed Embleton with his performances.

"It was a real severe whack on the nose. We're hoping it's not broken," Embleton revealed.

"To pick up on that, though, Sam Ling has been outstanding this season.

"He got some unfair criticism last season after being a player that put his neck on the line for the club, put his body on the line for the club, because he had numerous amounts of injuries last year and when called upon, played with injuries."

The coach was quick to shut down his young right-back's critics, including a former player of the club in recent weeks and he believes Ling deserves more credit than he is given for his efforts.

"I don't think he gets enough credit. I think sometimes that's probably because of who his dad is. Why that credit doesn't go to him just because his dad works at the football club, I think is totally unfair.

"I was made aware this morning of some real strong criticism that was made of him by a particular ex-player at this football club."

Embleton also revealed the former Academy product had done everything that has been asked of him this pre-season to come back prepared for the new challenge of League Two football.

"We talked about learning from mistakes and I haven't seen Sam Ling make particularly many this year. I think he's been outstanding," said Embleton.

"He's come back in great physical shape, which we asked him to do at the end of last season, and his performances have been good.

"We just need to be careful sometimes of how critical we can be of players."

O's will be hoping Ling is fit and ready to make the long trip to Salford City on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways in that clash.

If not, Myles Judd will be waiting in the wings for his chance.

Head coach Embleton heaps praise on O's full-back Ling for solid start to new season

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was keen to heap praise on right-back Sam Ling for his start to life in the Football League.

