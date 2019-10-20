Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O's fortunes

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton has lauded the impact of striker Matt Harrold since taking his chance in the starting line-up.

The 35-year-old has impressed in recent weeks and has been vital to the O's better fortunes whether he has scored or not.

Harrold played a big part on their 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town on Saturday to make it three consecutive wins and four unbeaten for Orient.

"Incredible, certainly something when I started to review how I worked and what I'd done since I'd been in charge; it was something I looked back with a little bit of regret I didn't give Matt more of a chance early on.

"Now he's got it, he's grabbed it with both hands, and he gives us a real opportunity to keep the game alive at the other end of the pitch.

"Neither centre half get an opportunity to rest and when we give it to him, he's got a great touch to help us get up the pitch, and he led the line brilliantly again."

Embleton was also keen to praise the return of James Dayton who started for the first time this season for the O's in league action.

The former Cheltenham Town winger suffered an ankle injury in April last season and made his first full start in the win - although he did captain the side in their 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the League Trophy.

"There is different ways of looking at James' situation, we can keep sticking him on for 15 minutes or half hour, but then it will take a longer period to get him up to scratch.

"I thought it was an obvious change being able to bring him in for Conor (Wilkinson), but we knew he was only going to last a certain amount of time.

"Delighted with his first-half, the work rate, and he came in at half-time and said the different in intensity compared to minutes he got against Wimbledon was huge.

"That's going to be invaluable for him for the rest of the season."