Search

Advanced search

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O's fortunes

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 October 2019

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton has lauded the impact of striker Matt Harrold since taking his chance in the starting line-up.

The 35-year-old has impressed in recent weeks and has been vital to the O's better fortunes whether he has scored or not.

Harrold played a big part on their 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town on Saturday to make it three consecutive wins and four unbeaten for Orient.

"Incredible, certainly something when I started to review how I worked and what I'd done since I'd been in charge; it was something I looked back with a little bit of regret I didn't give Matt more of a chance early on.

"Now he's got it, he's grabbed it with both hands, and he gives us a real opportunity to keep the game alive at the other end of the pitch.

You may also want to watch:

"Neither centre half get an opportunity to rest and when we give it to him, he's got a great touch to help us get up the pitch, and he led the line brilliantly again."

Embleton was also keen to praise the return of James Dayton who started for the first time this season for the O's in league action.

The former Cheltenham Town winger suffered an ankle injury in April last season and made his first full start in the win - although he did captain the side in their 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the League Trophy.

"There is different ways of looking at James' situation, we can keep sticking him on for 15 minutes or half hour, but then it will take a longer period to get him up to scratch.

"I thought it was an obvious change being able to bring him in for Conor (Wilkinson), but we knew he was only going to last a certain amount of time.

"Delighted with his first-half, the work rate, and he came in at half-time and said the different in intensity compared to minutes he got against Wimbledon was huge.

"That's going to be invaluable for him for the rest of the season."

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O's fortunes

42 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton has lauded the impact of striker Matt Harrold since taking his chance in the starting line-up.

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

08:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers Mark Noble clearly still hurts to lose after Goodison Park misery

O's drawn at home to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup

Yesterday, 20:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have been handed a home tie against Isthmian North side Maldon & Tiptree in the first round of the FA Cup.

Orient striker Alabi 'over the moon' to get on the scoresheet

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient striker James Alabi 'over the moon' to find the net in their 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town as the new head coach Carl Fletcher watched from the stands.

Leyton Orient assistant Embleton felt that result was overdue

Yesterday, 09:30 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton has felt that result has been coming for some time as they sealed a huge 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

Essex Senior League: Hamlets seal win over Clapton while Bengal and Rebridge suffer losses

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets made it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League against Clapton while Sporting Bengal United and Redbridge suffered defeats.

League Two: Grimsby 0 Leyton Orient 4

Saturday, October 19, 2019 Lee Power
Leyton Orient's Josh Coulson celebrates a goal (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient put on a show for new manager Carl Fletcher with a superb display at Blundell Park on Saturday.

West Ham second best throughout as Everton take all three points

Saturday, October 19, 2019 Dave Evans at Goodison Park
Everton's Bernard celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

The Hammers conceded a goal in each half to crash at Goodison Park

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient assistant Embleton felt that result was overdue

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

NBA London: Boston's Brown excited by visit

Jaylen Brown poses in front of Tower Bridge to help publicise the NBA London 2018 match between his Boston Celtics team and the Philadelphia 76ers

VPCCL round-up: Super Rangers still unbeaten; Old Fallopians pick up win

Jack Holmes striking a six for Old Fallopians in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

O's drawn at home to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup

Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Bethnal Green United hoping for Zola magic

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Parents cry foul over fresh ‘conflict of interest’ in school’s academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O’s fortunes

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s drawn at home to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup

Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Desai calls on government to scrap section 21 quickly as hundreds are threatened with homelessness in Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets

Unmesh Desai, London assembly Member for City and east London. Picture: Mike Brooke

Orient striker Alabi ‘over the moon’ to get on the scoresheet

James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists