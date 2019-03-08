Search

Advanced search

Embleton decides to revert back to assistant coach at Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 11:05 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 23 September 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton has made the decision to revert to his usual position of assistant coach upon the appointment of a new head coach.

The 37-year-old will continue to be in charge for the next few games while the process to appoint a new head coach takes place.

Embleton was named Interim Head Coach following the tragic passing of Head Coach, Justin Edinburgh, on June 8, 2019, and has been instrumental in leading the Club through a period of grief and providing a sense of stability.

Embleton told leytonorient.com: "From a personal perspective, after what happened in the summer and the situation that everyone found themselves in, I felt it was the right thing for me to do to step forward and take responsibility.

You may also want to watch:

"It was on the terms of trying to find stability for the football club again. Have we achieved that? I think we have and have now found ourselves into the season and everyone comes into work with the thoughts of football and their day-to-day jobs being at the forefront of what we do."

He added: "That is something that I am most proud of and was always something that was my main focus for the players and the staff, trying to get through a real tough period that we've got through.

"We've tried to find some normality in the way that we've come to work everyday and we've started to find that. "Despite all the support - from the supporters, people at the club, the players, the rest of the staff - no-one's ever been able to tell me exactly the right way to go about the job."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager felt he may have not been ready to step into a managerial role.

"Did I ever think I was a Manager? Potentially not. I think there will be people sitting here saying that if results went differently, I might have changed my mind? Potentially, yes.

"I've never sat here and said I was going to be the next Leyton Orient manager and I was incredibly privileged and proud to have been in charge of the club in recent times but at the front of my mind was just trying to secure that stability."

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton decides to revert back to assistant coach at Leyton Orient

35 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton has made the decision to revert to his usual position of assistant coach upon the appointment of a new head coach.

Leyton Orient coach Embleton says it's not good enough after U's defeat

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists it's 'not good enough' as they went a six match without a win in League Two.

Cricket: Essex hoping for double celebration

07:00 Alex Smith
Essex Eagles Simon Harmer celebrates with fans during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Simon Harmer promised that Essex Eagles would temper their Vitality Blast celebrations ahead of what could be the biggest week in their 143-year history as they attempt to add the 2019 Specsavers County Championship to their collection.

Continental League Cup: Chelsea Women 2 West Ham Women 0

Yesterday, 19:00
Martha Thomas of West Ham Women (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Guro Reiten and Bethany England struck with second-half goals as Emma Hayes's Chelsea fought their way to a win over West Ham in the FA Women's Continental League Cup on Sunday.

West Ham ease to victory over dismal Manchester United

Yesterday, 16:09 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

A goal in each half from Yarmolenko and Cresswell gives Hammers all three points

Essex's Harmer hails Bopara after Vitality Blast glory

Yesterday, 15:12
Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara lift the trophy during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Simon Harmer reasoned his decision to keep Ravi Bopara at number six was vindicated by the former England all-rounder helping Essex Eagles to Vitality Blast glory.

RWC: England 35 Tonga 3

Yesterday, 14:27
England's Owen Farrell during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

Manu Tuilagi powered England to a winning start as their World Cup was launched with victory over Tonga but the statement performance sought by Eddie Jones failed to materialise.

Essex Senior League: Clapton and Woodford win while Ilford and Hamlets fall short

Yesterday, 10:55 Jacob Ranson
Tola Odedoyin of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Clapton and Woodford Town seal victories while Ilford and Tower Hamlets fall to defeats in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Embleton decides to revert back to assistant coach at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient coach Embleton says it's not good enough after U's defeat

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Cricket: Essex hoping for double celebration

Essex Eagles Simon Harmer celebrates with fans during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

League Two: Colchester 2 Leyton Orient 1

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man arrested for attempted murder after victim stabbed and ‘hit by car’ in Mile End Road

A 29-year old man was stabbed outside Mile End station just before 1am today (September 23). Picture: Google

Revealed: Former social homes come back under council control in multi-million buy-back project

Several flats in Oban House, E14 were bought back by the council last year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Man stabbed in Poplar

A man was stabbed in New Village Avenue, Poplar. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton decides to revert back to assistant coach at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient coach Embleton says it’s not good enough after U’s defeat

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Cricket: Essex hoping for double celebration

Essex Eagles Simon Harmer celebrates with fans during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Asbestos removed as work starts on turning old London Hospital into Tower Hamlets’ £100m town hall

Old London Hospital reconstruction to turn it into Tower Hamlets' new £100m town hall and civic centre. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man arrested for attempted murder after victim stabbed and ‘hit by car’ in Mile End Road

A 29-year old man was stabbed outside Mile End station just before 1am today (September 23). Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists