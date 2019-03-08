Embleton decides to revert back to assistant coach at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton has made the decision to revert to his usual position of assistant coach upon the appointment of a new head coach.

The 37-year-old will continue to be in charge for the next few games while the process to appoint a new head coach takes place.

Embleton was named Interim Head Coach following the tragic passing of Head Coach, Justin Edinburgh, on June 8, 2019, and has been instrumental in leading the Club through a period of grief and providing a sense of stability.

Embleton told leytonorient.com: "From a personal perspective, after what happened in the summer and the situation that everyone found themselves in, I felt it was the right thing for me to do to step forward and take responsibility.

"It was on the terms of trying to find stability for the football club again. Have we achieved that? I think we have and have now found ourselves into the season and everyone comes into work with the thoughts of football and their day-to-day jobs being at the forefront of what we do."

He added: "That is something that I am most proud of and was always something that was my main focus for the players and the staff, trying to get through a real tough period that we've got through.

"We've tried to find some normality in the way that we've come to work everyday and we've started to find that. "Despite all the support - from the supporters, people at the club, the players, the rest of the staff - no-one's ever been able to tell me exactly the right way to go about the job."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager felt he may have not been ready to step into a managerial role.

"Did I ever think I was a Manager? Potentially not. I think there will be people sitting here saying that if results went differently, I might have changed my mind? Potentially, yes.

"I've never sat here and said I was going to be the next Leyton Orient manager and I was incredibly privileged and proud to have been in charge of the club in recent times but at the front of my mind was just trying to secure that stability."