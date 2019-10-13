Search

Emotions run high again as Embleton helps to steer O's past Saddlers in 'swansong'

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 October 2019

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Ross Embleton admitted to feeling emotional after leading Leyton Orient to a 3-1 win over Walsall at the weekend.

Interim head coach Embleton appeared to be taking charge of the team for the final time, with a new manager waiting in the wings.

And a crowd of nearly 7,000 saw second-half goals from Joe Widdowson, Matt Harrold and Conor Wilkinson cancel out Stuart Sinclair's opener for the Saddlers.

It meant only a second home win of the season for the O's after success over Cheltenham Town, on that emotionally-charged day opening day to the campaign following the death of boss Justin Edinburgh.

Embleton said: "I certainly felt emotional. We've talked about the home support a lot this year and the away support is a completely different thing in terms of the people who travel all over the country.

"I was really pleased with the initiative of 'football for a fiver'. To see such a big crowd and send everyone home happy with a positive performance, four goals in the game, three in our favour, is something everybody at the club should be proud of.

"The emotion at the end, for everybody, it means a lot to get that home win. We've come so close, we've been very disappointed our home form hasn't been better and to send everybody away with something to cheer about means a lot."

After a 1-0 win at Northampton and 3-3 draw with Port Vale in their previous home match, it made it seven points from nine since Embleton announced he wanted to go back to his old role.

And he was proud of the way the players have reacted in that time, claiming they have exceeded expectations, adding: "I expressed to them my decision and where I felt it was going to help the club progress and my request to them was we owe it to ourselves first to turn around this run of form.

"We had a very tough previous month, that meant we didn't pick up the points sometimes we felt we deserved, but I said lets use this as a platform and they've gone and done that.

"They've worked tirelessly to get themselves back in games, to hold onto leads in the manner they did last year, so I think full credit has to go to the boys.

"If the new manager was sitting here watching or had the opportunity to watch in some way, shape or form, I think he's looked at a group of players who have really got the desire to stick together and take the club forward.

"Seven points from nine, isn't perfect, but it's probably more than people thought we were going to get."

