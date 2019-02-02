Search

Orient drawn away to FA Trophy holders in quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 February 2019

Justin Edinburgh’s team will travel to National League North side Brackley Town in the last eight of the competition

Leyton Orient have been drawn away to FA Trophy holders Brackley Town in the last eight of the competition.

The O’s progressed into the quarter-finals thanks to Jamie Turley’s 84th-minute header at home to Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

After seeing off one National League North side, Justin Edinburgh’s team will have to do the same again on February 23 if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

It is a tricky draw for Orient and is arguably the tie of the round given Brackley won the tournament last season.

The Saints triumphed in the most dramatic of fashion at Wembley Stadium against Bromley on May 20.

Roger Johnson’s own-goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time sent the game to extra time and Town won 5-4 on penalties despite missing their first spot-kick.

Orient can expect a stern examination in Northamptonshire and will hope they can avoid a second consecutive quarter-final exit in the competition.

