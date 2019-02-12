Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 February 2019

Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

The O’s head coach praised the quality of Brackley Town ahead of Saturday’s tie

Leyton Orient have made it clear from the start they want to win this year’s FA Trophy and if they are going to do it, they will do it the hard way.

After being handed a relatively easy first round tie against Beaconsfield Town, the O’s have since had a tough away trip to Wrexham and a difficult home encounter with Blyth Spartans.

Next up is a clash with the holders, Brackley Town, at St James Park and head coach Justin Edinburgh knows the Saints will be eager to reach the last four.

Looking ahead to the fixture in Northamptonshire, he said: “I think this game will be our toughest one in the competition so far.

“They’ll be keen to retain their trophy and they’ve gone about their business well under Kevin (Wilkin).

“I thought he was unfortunate to lose his job at Wrexham and he has gone into Brackley and done an incredible job over a period of time.

“They were unfortunate to lose in the play-offs and they’ll make the play-offs again and of course they won the FA Trophy last season.

“Now they are in the quarter-finals of the competition again and make no bones about it, this will be a tough game for us.”

In previous rounds, Edinburgh has made several changes to his starting XI, but given Orient’s loss at home to Maidenhead United last time out, it may alter his thinking.

New signing Jay Simpson made his second debut for the club in the defeat and played 78 minutes, and will now hope for another opportunity.

The O’s may also be boosted by the return of Josh Coulson, Josh Koroma and James Dayton at Brackley while Marvin Ekpiteta was back among the substitutes last weekend.

At least two of them can expect to feature on Saturday and if Orient do get past Wilkin’s holders, it will see them create a hectic fixture schedule for themselves.

O’s are set to play seven times next month, but Edinburgh is confident they can cope with injured players like Ekpiteta, Coulson, Koroma and Dayton nearly 100 per cent again.

He added: “We are capable and we have enough to deal with two games a week and that’s what we are used to at this level.

“It is nothing new and not uncommon and we have more than enough to be able to deal with that.”

Should Saturday’s tie be all square after 90 minutes, it has now been confirmed a replay would take place at Orient on Tuesday (February 26).

Given the games coming up during March, O’s will hope to get the job done on the day in Brackley.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

09:00 George Sessions
Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

The O’s head coach praised the quality of Brackley Town ahead of Saturday’s tie

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Charlie Lee believes the former Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers striker will prove to be a fine addition

Beard revels in So-Hyun’s display as West Ham get the better of Reading

Yesterday, 14:23
West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hammers collected a 2-1 triumph away to the Royals on Wednesday

Webb dreaming of promotion and FA Trophy double

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient coach wouldn’t mind a number of Tuesday night league fixtures if it means O’s achieve success on two fronts

Bengal crash out of Errington Cup on penalties to West Essex

Yesterday, 09:50 Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Sporting Bengal United crashed out of the Errington Challenge Cup on penalties despite putting together a come back late on against West Essex.

Pellegrini reveals West Ham pair Lanzini and Nasri are closing in on playing returns

Wed, 17:06 Ned Keating
Manuel Lanzini is yet to play for West Ham United this term after suffering an ACL injury while with Argentina last summer (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Hammers boss was speaking to the press ahead of Friday’s game against Cottagers

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Wed, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient’s form since the Boxing Day loss at Dagenham & Redbridge has been below-par

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

Wed, 12:00 Rory Dollard
England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

England get one-day series against West Indies underway in Barbados today

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb dreaming of promotion and FA Trophy double

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Stock photo of an ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

MISSING: Dialysis kidney patient Sarah Jam, 17, who needs daily treatment

Poilice appeal for missing dialysis patient Sarah Jam, 17, from Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Steampunk snapper Gary Nicholls gets ready for Truman’s Brewery with his Imaginarium Trilogy

First half of Gary's magic blend of scenes snapped in places like London, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Warwick, Chatham, Doncaster, and Leammington... he's the tiny figure far left. Picture: Gary Nicholls

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Beard revels in So-Hyun’s display as West Ham get the better of Reading

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists