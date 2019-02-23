Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s will be at home on March 16 for the first leg before travelling to Shropshire seven days later for the second leg

Leyton Orient will take on AFC Telford United in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy after the draw was made this afternoon.

The O’s made it through to the last four of the competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win at the holders Brackley Town on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Matt Harrold and Dan Happe helped Justin Edinburgh’s team overturn a deficit at the break in Northamptonshire.

Joining them in the semi-final stage are AFC Fylde, Telford and one of Maidstone United or Stockport County.

The draw was made earlier today live on talkSPORT2 and Orient will take on United for a place in the final at Wembley.

O’s will host Telford in the semi-final first leg in east London on March 16 before they make the trip to Shropshire for the second leg on March 23.

Due to Orient’s FA Trophy success, two league fixtures scheduled for next month have now been put back.

On March 16, O’s were set to visit Bromley for a London derby, but the first leg of the semi-final will take place on this afternoon instead.

Seven days later, in-form Eastleigh were meant to travel to E10, though this encounter will now occur some time later in the season.