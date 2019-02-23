Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 February 2019

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s will be at home on March 16 for the first leg before travelling to Shropshire seven days later for the second leg

Leyton Orient will take on AFC Telford United in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy after the draw was made this afternoon.

The O’s made it through to the last four of the competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win at the holders Brackley Town on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Matt Harrold and Dan Happe helped Justin Edinburgh’s team overturn a deficit at the break in Northamptonshire.

Joining them in the semi-final stage are AFC Fylde, Telford and one of Maidstone United or Stockport County.

The draw was made earlier today live on talkSPORT2 and Orient will take on United for a place in the final at Wembley.

O’s will host Telford in the semi-final first leg in east London on March 16 before they make the trip to Shropshire for the second leg on March 23.

Due to Orient’s FA Trophy success, two league fixtures scheduled for next month have now been put back.

On March 16, O’s were set to visit Bromley for a London derby, but the first leg of the semi-final will take place on this afternoon instead.

Seven days later, in-form Eastleigh were meant to travel to E10, though this encounter will now occur some time later in the season.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

13:00 George Sessions
Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will be at home on March 16 for the first leg before travelling to Shropshire seven days later for the second leg

Hamlets fall short to the Bloods

Yesterday, 12:30 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 0 Saffron Walden Town 1

Bengal held to a draw at Stanway Rovers

Yesterday, 12:01 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Stanway Rovers 2 Sporting Bengal United 2

O’s take another step towards Wembley with fine comeback win

Saturday, February 23, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Dan Happe flicks the ball on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

FA Trophy quarter-finals: Brackley Town 1 Leyton Orient 2

Team News: Brackley Town vs Leyton Orient

Saturday, February 23, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient centre back Marvin Ekpiteta tackles Hartlepool United's Luke James (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Marvin Ekpiteta will hope to make his first appearance in over a month

West Ham battle back to take the points against relegation haunted Fulham

Saturday, February 23, 2019 Steve Blowers at the London Stadiu
West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers had to come from behind with goals from Hernandez, Diop and Antonio to beat Cottagers

West Ham’s Diop confident of keeping Fulham forward Mitrovic quiet

Friday, February 22, 2019 Ned Keating
West Ham United defender Issa Diop (far right) watches on as Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic heads towards goal in December's meeting between the sides (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Hammers return to Premier League action at home to Cottagers on Friday

West Ham’s Rice already England’s best says Pellegrini

Friday, February 22, 2019
West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini believes Declan Rice is already England’s best holding midfielder.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s take another step towards Wembley with fine comeback win

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe flicks the ball on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bengal held to a draw at Stanway Rovers

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Hamlets fall short to the Bloods

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Team News: Brackley Town vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient centre back Marvin Ekpiteta tackles Hartlepool United's Luke James (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

11 homeless people dying every year in the East End, shock National Statistics data shows

Plight of rough sleeping... depicted by model. Picture: Sam Mellish

Specialist stem cell transplant psychologist sent to east London NHS trust

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

Hamlets fall short to the Bloods

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists