Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 January 2019

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Wrexham and Leyton Orient are involved in the title race, but Joe Widdowson does not expect Saturday’s tie to affect it

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy has spoken about the importance of Saturday’s FA Trophy second round tie away to Wrexham.

The O’s head up north to take on one of their National League title rivals looking to bounce back after last weekend’s disappointing 3-0 home loss to Salford City.

It was a frustrating result for Justin Edinburgh’s men, but the clash in Wales gives them an opportunity to respond in a positive fashion against one of the best clubs in non-league football.

Brophy, who scored in the 4-0 win over Beaconsfield Town in the previous round, was recently asked about Orient’s ambition in this season’s tournament.

He said: “I don’t think you get many opportunities in your career to play on the Wembley pitch, so no matter what cup or trophy it is in, this is important for us.

“It will help towards the league, especially with such a big squad, so it is important we take the FA Trophy seriously and we want to get to Wembley.”

Fellow left-footer, Joe Widdowson, also recently spoke about O’s mouth-watering tie at the Racecourse Ground, which will go to a replay if it ends level after 90 minutes.

Orient and Wrexham are not only going head-to-head in the FA Trophy, but perhaps more importantly in the National League too.

The O’s are still leaders, but the Dragons are third and firmly in the mix and yet left-back Widdowson does not expect Saturday’s game to affect the race for promotion.

He added: “It is a different competition, but we want to go there and try to progress in the FA Trophy.

“I don’t think it will really affect what happens in the league too much, but it is a game we want to win.

“Obviously it will be a good test for us and it is a nice game in a big stadium, so it is one we will be up for.

“The game in the previous round was a not so glamourous tie, but everyone is looking forward to this. I am sure they want to beat us, but we want to get through as well.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trains cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wapping women ease past Crostyx in first game of New Year

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Captain sure ‘very happy’ Orient pair Koroma and Bonne will stay focused

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists