Fans and former players praise O's appointment of Fletcher

Carl Fletcher during his stint as manager of Plymouth Argyle (Pic: PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Fans, former players and his former club's fans have praised the appointment of Carl Fletcher as the new Leyton Orient head coach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mathieu Baudry during his final season at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor). Mathieu Baudry during his final season at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 39-year-old has joined the O's from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth where he was loan manager most recently.

The former midfielder enjoyed a good playing career including captaining his country Wales.

He has had a brief two year stint as Plymouth Argyle manager as well as academy boss at the Cherries.

Former Leyton Orient and Bournemouth defender Mathieu Baudry tweeted about the news to encourage the fans to get behind the new man.

"LOFC fans I think it could be a great appointment for the club.

"I trained for a few weeks with Fletch's under-23's at Bournemouth during a pre-season and I was really impressed with him.

"Got everything to be successful there, I think you're in good hands."

A Cherries fan Matthew Innes also joined in with the praise as he tweeted: "One of my favourite players during the darker day - Mr Reliable!

You may also want to watch:

"Will do good things for the O's."

At the age of just 31 with Plymouth Argyle having financial issues he kept the Pilgrims in League Two and was highly-regarded during his time at the club.

Fan Michael Wunderle tweeted: "One of the best, most genuine guys whose been involved with Argyle for many a year.

"Performed miracles here. He will get a good reception next week. Best of luck Fletch."

Leyton Orient CEO Matt Porter and son of Justin Edinburgh, who tragically passed away in June, Charlie also had fond words about Fletcher.

Porter said: "Really pleased with our appointment. Carl was the stand-out candidate having a superb footballing education and philosophy as well as the right level of technical knowledge and also personality and leadership to take the team and staff forward."

While, Charlie tweeted: "I would be lying if I said this didn't hurt.

"I also challenge anyone who says Carl's job is impossible.

"What he joins is a club which is full of amazing support and love from top to bottom.

"Me and my family wish Carl all the success in his role and urge everyone to get behind him."❤️