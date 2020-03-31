Search

Leyton Orient’s FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam Cup is heading into the quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 09:38 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 31 March 2020

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Leyton Orient’s FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam Cup is now deep into the competition with the quarter-finals coming up.

The FIFA 20 contest has s een a range of players representing teams - from footballers like Andros Townsend, Todd Cantwell, and of course the O’s Sam Sargeant to professional E-gamers.

They are raising money from the competition for Football League clubs whose finances will be hit by suspension of the leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic, alongside two other charities (MIND and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO).

More than £55,000 has been raised so far, helped by a £25,000 contribution by EFL sponsors Sky Bet. Lokomotiv Moscow 2-3 Standard Liege

Last 16 round results so far:

Middlesbrough 4-2 VVV Venlo

You may also want to watch:

PSV v Sion

Mansfield v Wolves

Lille v Brentford

Angers v Groningen

QPR 0-1 Feyenoord

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Midtjylland

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ultimatequaranteam to donate.

