Leyton Orient denied Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur

PUBLISHED: 11:23 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 25 September 2020

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient have been denied the chance of a re-arranged fixture with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after the EFL made the decision to give Spurs a bye into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The scheduled third round tie in the Carabao Cup between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur was postponed earlier this week after a number of their players tested positive for coronavirus, with reports suggesting that it was as high as 17 positive cases.

Because of that, their league meeting with Walsall has been postponed and it could cause havoc with their schedule for what is already a hectic season across the football calendar for clubs in all four professional leagues.

An EFL statement said: “In accordance with Carabao Cup Rules, Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded with a bye to progress to Round Four of the Carabao Cup and will now play Chelsea on Tuesday 29 September (kick off 7.45pm).

“The Round Three tie scheduled for Tuesday, September 22 between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur could not take place following the issue by Waltham Forest Borough Council of an order preventing the match being played as planned. This followed a number of Leyton Orient players testing positive for COVID-19.

“The EFL Board has determined that in line with Carabao Cup Rule 5.1, the Club was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture by virtue of the Council’s order and shall therefore forfeit the tie.”

